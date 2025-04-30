Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service Raises $150,000 At A Taste For Pro Bono To Expand Free Legal Aid Across Maryland

BALTIMORE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS) is proud to announce the success of its annual fundraiser, A Taste for Pro Bono , held on Wednesday, April 23, at the Baltimore Museum of Industry . The event raised $150,000 in critical funding to help advance MVLS' mission of providing free legal services to low-income Marylanders.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our sponsors, donors and community partners who made this year's event a true celebration of service and solidarity," said MVLS Executive Director Susan Francis. "These funds and new volunteers will allow us to reach even more Marylanders in need of legal support for housing, family law, tax issues and more."

The event brought together more than 250 guests and over 50 sponsors from law firms, financial institutions, healthcare organizations and the greater Maryland community. Attendees enjoyed delicious fare by Zeffert & Gold , danced to a live DJ, explored exhibits at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, and experienced a special culinary appearance by celebrity chef, author and TV personality John Shields – who served his renowned Maryland crab soups.

This year's event exceeded last year's impact, enabling MVLS to reach 11,521 individuals, assist 6,135 families with legal services, and close nearly 3,000 cases through the dedication of volunteer attorneys and tax professionals.

"MVLS also extends heartfelt thanks to our presenting sponsor Saul Ewing LLP and to all who continue to support the belief that justice should not depend on income," Francis added.

About Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS) is a nonprofit that mobilizes volunteers to provide free civil legal help. The organization serves thousands of people each year who otherwise would be unable to afford representation, focusing on six issues that have a significant impact on peoples' everyday lives – family law, housing, finance, tax, criminal record relief and estate planning and administration. Through outreach and education, MVLS brings legal services to people who need it most. Through advocacy, MVLS fights for racial and economic justice. To learn more, visit mvlslaw .

Media Contact:

Sandy Arnette, 410-274-5975

[email protected]

SOURCE Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

