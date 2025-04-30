Arab League Chief Urges Intensified Efforts To End Sudan Armed Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Cairo: Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday called for heightened international and regional efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to affected areas.

In a meeting in Cairo with UN Secretary-General's envoy to Sudan Ramtane Lamamra, he stressed the pan-Arab body's "firm stance backing the Sudanese people and legitimate aspirations to security, peace, and sustainable development."

He stressed the importance of preserving Sudan's unity, both in terms of people and territory, safeguarding national institutions, preventing foreign interference, and launching an inclusive political process that represents all Sudanese factions.

For his part, Lamamra reviewed a UN action plan for the coming period and the challenges that impeded the diplomatic efforts. He emphasized the need for coordination between the AL and the UN to enhance the effectiveness of global initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis.

The two sides also discussed the latest political and field developments in Sudan, and efforts to achieve peace and end war, the AL said in a statement.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The International Organization for Migration estimates that the conflict has displaced over 15 million people, both within Sudan and abroad.