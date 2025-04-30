Young South American Players Visit Qatar Ahead Of FIFA U-17 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 set to take place at the end of this year, a group of young players from South America recently visited Qatar, where they got a firsthand look at football infrastructure and enjoyed a vibrant cultural experience.

Qatar is set to host the next five consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, with this year's taking place from 3 - 27 November.

Players from Argentinian side River Plate and Brazilian side Palmeiras made their way to Qatar as part of a CONMEBOL initiative that saw them take on local sides while experiencing the country's signature hospitality. Many of these players will feature for their national teams at upcoming global tournaments.

The visit highlighted Qatar's world class infrastructure and shed light on the importance of sport to youth development.

Thiago Marin, a forward with the U-14 side for River Plate, spoke about the significance of making the journey to Qatar:“I come from a very humble neighborhood in Buenos Aires, and I'm so happy for the opportunity to visit Qatar. Football is my passion and it's something that makes me truly happy.”

A total of 48 teams have qualified to the tournament, making it the largest FIFA World Cup to date. Qatar's hosting of the competition confirms its place as a global sports capital, and builds on the legacy created from hosting major tournaments, such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

“I think one of the most wonderful things is seeing the faces of all these players who are visiting Qatar for the first time and discovering the wonders that we can see in this country,” said Fabimar Benavides, Head of Sustainability and Women's Football at CONMEBOL.

Both Argentina and Brazil have qualified to the tournament. They join title holders Germany, as well as tournament debutants El Salvador, Fiji, Republic of Ireland, Uganda and Zambia. Hosts Qatar will look to improve on their best showing at the tournament when they finished in fourth place in 1991.

“Based on the stadiums we visited, the U-17 World Cup will be a very beautiful experience. The facilities are first-class, and I think that for an under 17 player who is just starting out, playing where Argentina won the World Cupwill be very motivating,” said Juan Borelli, a youth coach with River Plate.

Palmeiras youth coach Wellington Ramos said:“Football is a very important tool in society. It breaks down barriers between countries and cultures. Whether it is in Brazil, or here in Qatar, football can change the lives of young people. It can help with the development of children and teenagers. As such, we're happy to see the way Qatar is embracing football in such a wonderful way.”

In addition to the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Qatar is also set to host the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 before the end of the year.

“It is a dream to play in Qatar and win a World Cup with Brazil; the conditions here are fantastic,” said Gustavo Bertozzi, a rising youth star with Brazilian side Palmeiras.