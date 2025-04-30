Qatar Set To Compete At Arab Athletics Championships

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar is set to take part in the 24th Arab Athletics Championships getting underway in Oran, Algeria, today. The event will continue until May 4. Qatar's delegation is headed by Talal Mansour Al Abdullah, Assistant Secretary-General of the Qatar Athletics Federation, and includes the following athletes: Abderrahman Samba (400m hurdles), Omar Dawood (110m hurdles), Ashraf Al-Saifi and Ahmed Al-Saifi (hammer throw), Moaaz Ibrahim (discus throw), Saif Mohammed (pole vault), Ahmed Jibril (shot put), Hamdi Al-Amin (high jump).

