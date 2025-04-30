LIVE MATCH: Barcelona Vs Inter UEFA Champions League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #Champions League The Peninsula Online

Barcelona: Barca and Inter are set to battle it out on the biggest European football stage tonight as the Blaugrana host the Italians in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Barcelona, fresh off a 3-2 triumph against eternal rivals Real Madrid at the Copa Del Rey final, are looking at another historic treble, having already clinched the Copa Del Rey, and currently sitting atop the La Liga standings.

Inter have had a less than memorable week, having been eliminated from the Coppa Italia tournament by eternal rivals AC Milan, and having succumbed a 0-1 loss at home to AS Roma, which allowed Napoli to leapfrog them to the top of Serie A with 3 points separating the two sides.

Nerazzuri coach Simone Inzaghi said he and his team respect Barcelona but are not afraid of them.

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Inter "have a team with some players at an age where it's the last opportunity to reach the final -- they will give 100 percent."

Follow all the match excitement and highlights here.

Lineups

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Gerard Martin; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri Gonzalez, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha

Coach: Hansi Flick (GER)

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)