Centurion Health Partners With Allegheny County To Launch Jail-Based Competency Restoration And Support Program To Reduce Wait Times

MENAFN - PR Newswire) People may be found not competent to stand trial due to serious mental illness, cognitive delays, or conditions like dementia that prevent them from understanding court proceedings or assisting in their defense. Once someone is found not competent, their case is paused until they are restored – or until alternative legal or clinical solutions are in place.

Yet the only option for competency restoration for people held in the Allegheny County Jail (ACJ) is Torrance State Hospital – a facility operated by the Commonwealth with extremely limited capacity. In 2024, individuals committed to Torrance for competency restoration spent a median of 81 days in jail waiting for a bed. That waiting period added up to more than 13,000 jail bed days this year alone, often for people charged with low-level crimes: nearly half (49%) had only a misdemeanor as their highest charge.

"In spite of a class action settlement nearly a decade ago requiring the state to expand capacity, people still languish in jail waiting for treatment," said Erin Dalton, Director of Allegheny County DHS. "This community-based alternative allows us to restore people faster, avoid unnecessary incarceration, and use public dollars more wisely-all while treating people with dignity."

Developed in partnership with DHS, the Fifth Judicial District of PA and the ACJ, the MCRST is operated by Centurion Health , a DHS-contracted provider with more than 25 years of experience in correctional healthcare. The multidisciplinary team includes a psychiatrist, mental health nurse, dual diagnosis therapist, certified forensic peer counselor, competency support specialist, and a Justice Related Services liaison to ensure coordination with the courts and community providers.

"We're proud to expand our existing programs in Pennsylvania to partner with the Fifth Judicial District and the Allegheny County Jail to bring this innovative model to life," said Timothy Harlin, CEO of Centurion Health . "The MCRST reflects our commitment to delivering compassionate, coordinated care that not only supports individuals through the legal process but also lays the foundation for long-term recovery and stability in the community."

"We're happy to have another solution that can help individuals avoid incarceration and enjoy the benefits of community-based restoration," said Holly Martin, ACJ Deputy Warden of Healthcare Services.

Historically, around 125 individuals from Allegheny County have been committed to Torrance State Hospital each year for competency restoration. The MCRST gives courts a less restrictive, faster alternative – and gives individuals the care and respect they deserve.

Witold Walczak, Legal Director, ACLU of Pennsylvania lauded the program, stating, "As class counsel for people deemed incompetent to stand trial and waiting far too long to access competency treatment, the ACLU is pleased to hear about new alternatives that reduce the number of people who are detained. We have long advocated for community-based treatment for the many people who can and should be treated in the community, with strong supports to improve their chances of success."

The launch of the MCRST reflects Allegheny County's commitment to expanding behavioral health services and addressing the intersection of mental illness and the criminal-legal system with dignity, care and effectiveness.

