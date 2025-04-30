Crucial Step: Kharge 'Wholeheartedly Welcomes' Govt’S Move On Caste Census (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 30 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to conduct the caste census. "We will continue our fight for reservation in the private sector and the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations," Kharge emphasised.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "The decision to conduct the caste census has come late, but it should now be implemented effectively. My appeal is to act quickly and implement the report without delay. The budget allocated earlier was too little, around Rs 750 crore. The intention seemed to be to ensure that it would not be implemented and that the work would not begin promptly."

"But now, they have hurriedly called a Cabinet meeting and announced the caste census. It is a matter of joy. Let us see how well they implement it and what results will follow. We are expecting a good outcome," Kharge stated.

He welcomed the Central government's decision to conduct a caste-based census, calling it a long-pending demand of the Opposition and a crucial step towards ensuring social justice.

Earlier, in a post on X, Kharge said,“The Indian National Congress has consistently demanded a caste census, with Rahul Gandhi being one of its strongest proponents. Today, the Modi government has announced that it will conduct a caste census along with the national Census. This is a step in the right direction -- one we have been demanding from the beginning.”

While interacting with the mediapersons, he said that the caste census would cover socio-economic and educational conditions, land ownership, employment, income, and per capita income factors. "I don't want to blame anyone in advance. Today, the announcement has come. At least they have now found the wisdom to proceed with this work. We had repeatedly raised this issue, and the people of the country were with us," Kharge stressed.

"One of our demands has been accepted. The other two demands - reservation in the private sector and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations - we will continue to fight for. Today or tomorrow, they will also realise the wisdom of implementing them," he hoped.

Answering a question, Kharge said: "The national survey should be conducted on the lines of how Karnataka and Telangana conducted their caste surveys. Even if there are shortcomings, they should be corrected, or any necessary additions should be made. We are doing this for the welfare of the suppressed and disregarded sections of society."

"I wish they would include these aspects, and I wholeheartedly welcome this decision," he reiterated.

He further claimed: "From the beginning, I have been advocating for this. I wrote a letter on April 16, 2023, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the Indian National Congress's demand for an up-to-date caste census. My colleagues and I have raised this issue multiple times in both houses of Parliament, as have leaders of many other opposition parties."

"You are aware that the UPA government conducted the Socio-Economic and Caste Census during 2011–12, covering about 25 crore households. For various reasons, the caste data was not published, even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government came to power in May 2014," he stated.

"In the absence of an updated caste census, a reliable database essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, remains incomplete. Conducting this census is the responsibility of the Union government," he underlined.

"I would also like to point out that the regular decennial census was due in 2021, but it has still not been conducted. We demand that it be carried out immediately and that a comprehensive caste census be made an integral part of it," he said.

"Now, it is 2025. This means that more than 2.6 years have passed without it being done. Despite repeated reminders, they neglected it. It was raised in Parliament, but they did not respond. Many times, our party tried, but they did not care," Kharge charged.

"Rahul Gandhi Ji, I, and other party leaders started demanding three things. First, a caste-based census. Second, the implementation of Article 15(5) to provide reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs in private institutions. Public sector jobs are vanishing as public enterprises are being bought by corporate companies, leading to a lack of jobs for SC, ST, and OBCs. Therefore, we demanded that Article 15(5) be implemented in the private sector," he explained.

"Third, the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations. Unless this cap is lifted, backward classes will not get sufficient reservations," he asserted.

When asked about the Congress supporting the Centre over its stance on the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge stated: "We are fully supporting the government and have clearly said in the all-party meeting that we will stand united for the country's security. In this matter, there is no stepping back because religion and party are different; the country comes first.

"I believe in putting the nation first. To safeguard the nation and its integrity, we offer our full support. We will prove it. If, despite our support, there are still delays for some reason, it is very unfortunate. But I hope that we are united in safeguarding the nation's interests," he concluded.