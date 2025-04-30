Kwalu Brings Hospitality-Inspired Design To EFA 2025

New Collections, Refined Craftsmanship, and an Outdoor-Focused Oasis That Supports Every Moment in Senior Living

ATLANTA, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Environments for Aging (EFA) Expo & Conference, Kwalu introduces a hospitality-inspired booth experience designed in partnership with HKS. Anchored by a lush outdoor zone designed to feel like an oasis within the show, the space reflects how senior living is embracing more personal, inviting environments-both inside and out.

"This booth tells a bigger story-one that unfolds as you walk through," said Damion Van Slyke, Vice President of Marketing at Kwalu. "By showcasing products from across the senior living experience, we're showing how great design can support real moments of connection, comfort, and continuity." The exhibit features two major product introductions:

The Nashville Collection – A contemporary resident room collection with clean-lined casegoods, a plinth base, and warm finishes crafted in ProteaTM Fusion. With a mitered edge frame and modern proportions, Nashville blends hospitality warmth with real-world performance.

Tropitone ® for Kwalu Outdoor Collections – Lounge and dining pieces designed for senior living, with ergonomics, frame stability, and deeper seat comfort in mind. Built in partnership with Tropitone, the collections offer a fresh approach to outdoor living in senior spaces.

On the other side of the booth, Kwalu puts craftsmanship and material innovation in the spotlight. From the strength and durability of ProteaTM to the precision of joinery details, the story is one of long-term value and design integrity.

The Support Every MomentTM message comes to life through the booth's layout and product selection. Rather than full room vignettes, the experience guides visitors through key spaces in the senior living journey-showcasing how design can shape a more connected and intentional environment.

From the resident room to the outdoor retreat, Kwalu creates furniture that supports every routine, every transition, and every moment that defines daily life in senior living. This isn't just about comfort or cleanability-it's about shaping environments that help people feel at home, every step of the way.

Visit Kwalu at Booth 601 at EFA 2025 to experience how design can support every moment across senior living environments.

About Kwalu

At Kwalu, we craft nurturing environments that inspire care, comfort and connection in senior living and healthcare. Kwalu

