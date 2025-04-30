CH4 Receives EXIM Bank's Deal Of The Year Award For Groundbreaking Gas-To-Energy Project In Guyana

Prestigious award recognizes the transformative green energy project and its projected benefits for Guyana, citizens and US exports

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Systems today announced that it has received the prestigious Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) "Deal of the Year Award" for its pioneering gas-to-energy project in Wales, Guyana in partnership with Lindsayca, Exxon Mobil and Enerflex.

By converting natural gas into affordable, reliable electricity, the project will generate 300 megawatts of clean electricity, reduce the country's dependence on imported fuels, expand access to power in underserved communities, and eliminate more than 1 million tons of CO2 emissions annually, all while cutting electricity costs for local residents and businesses by up to 50%.

A first-of-its-kind in Guyana, the project integrates modular gas processing technologies for faster deployment, combined-cycle generation for high efficiency and reduced emissions, and infrastructure tailored to Guyana's tropical environment. EXIM requires awardees to demonstrate and maintain the highest levels of quality, health, safety, and environment (QHSE) and corporate social responsibility (CSR), all of which this project met or exceeded through top quality, clean, socially and environmentally responsible operations.

Puerto Rico-based CH4 specializes in the development of advanced green power generation projects in emerging markets, and this recognition highlights CH4's experience and expertise in developing large scale, innovative, sustainable energy solutions with a socio-economic impact. With deep experience in global energy infrastructure, CH4 brought to this project engineering, project finance, and operational expertise. The company led all significant aspects of the project, including design, procurement, construction oversight and stakeholder engagement.

"Our work in Guyana exemplifies our mission to deliver sustainable and scalable energy solutions that uplift economies and communities," said CH4 CEO Juan Bellosta. "We are honored by this recognition and grateful to our partners and the Government of Guyana for their shared vision and collaboration."

About CH4 Systems

CH4 is a Puerto Rico-based engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) specializing in advanced, sustainable energy generation projects in emerging markets, including the Caribbean, South America and the Middle East. Founded in 2016, the company offers turnkey solutions from project design and financing to ongoing operations and maintenance for governments and private industry. To learn more, visit our website or LinkedIn .

SOURCE CH4 Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED