Mavis Discount Tire Opens New State-Of-The-Art Location In Vero Beach, Florida


2025-04-30 02:28:09
VERO BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavis Discount Tire, a leading automotive service and tire retailer, is excited to announce that their Harbor Point location is now open to the public at 5260 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach, FL 32967. This brand-new facility expands Mavis' presence in Florida, bringing trusted tire and automotive services to the growing Harbor Point community and surrounding areas.

The new Mavis Discount Tire store at 5260 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach, FL 32967 offers a wide selection of tires from trusted brands like Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental, and more, catering to diverse needs and budgets. In addition to expert oil changes, the certified technicians at this new location provide a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services, including:

  • Brake Service
  • Wheel Alignments
  • Tire Repair and Rotation
  • Battery Testing and Replacement
  • Suspension and Steering
  • And So Much More

With convenient hours, competitive pricing, and fast, friendly service, the new Mavis Discount Tire location in Vero Beach is dedicated to keeping drivers safely on the road and vehicles operating at peak performance.

Visit the new Mavis Discount Tire in Vero Beach, Florida today to experience the Mavis difference and keep your car performing at its best! Dependable people depend on Mavis.

ABOUT MAVIS TIRE EXPRESS SERVICES CORP.: Mavis Tire Express Services, based in Millwood, New York, is one of the largest independent tire and service providers in the United States, with more than 1,100 service centers across 27 states. In addition to its core offering of tires from over 20 major brands, Mavis offers a menu of repair and maintenance services including brakes, alignments, suspension, shocks, and exhaust through its family of Mavis Automotive Brands. Mavis, which was founded in 1972 by Marion and Victor Sorbaro and has roots dating back to 1949, has a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and quality. For more information, visit .

