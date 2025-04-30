Charcoal-Free Shisha Significantly Less Harmful Than Traditional Shisha And Cigarettes, New Study Reveals

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The world's first charcoal-free shisha product, OOKA , emits substantially lower levels of harmful and potentially harmful constituents (HPHCs) than both traditional charcoal-heated waterpipes and combustible cigarettes, according to a new peer reviewed study published today in Nature's Scientific Reports .

The study provides substantive new evidence that OOKA, developed by AIR , the global social inhalation company behind leading shisha brand Al Fakher, is a breakthrough in harm reduction, delivering one of the cleanest inhalation experiences currently available without any compromise on flavour and experience for users.

Conducted by ISO 17025 accredited ASL Analytic Service Laboratory GmbH in Germany, the study tested emissions from OOKA across 37 toxicants, including carbon monoxide, aldehydes and tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs) – chemicals associated with serious health risks such as cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory disease.

When tested, emissions from OOKA showed zero detection of many of the most harmful by-products of combustion – including carbon monoxide, benzene, toluene and benzo[a]pyrene – substances typically found in both cigarettes and charcoal-heated shisha.

The study also showed that emissions of key aldehydes – including acrolein, acetaldehyde and formaldehyde – were reduced by up to 96% in the charcoal-free device compared to traditional shisha. When typical real-world consumption is factored in, toxicant exposure was estimated to be up to 100 times lower than cigarette smoking.

Compared to other formats such as heat management devices (HMDs) used with traditional waterpipes and heated tobacco products (HTPs), the charcoal free shisha device consistently outperformed across most toxicant measures.

Furthermore, in contrast to the habitual daily use of cigarettes, toxicant exposure from even traditional shisha use is proven to be significantly lower due to both the chemical profile of the aerosol and to its infrequent consumption – typically once or twice per week. As a result, most users' total intake from waterpipe smoking is substantially reduced.

Dr Ian Fearon, co-author and a leading global expert in the scientific basis for tobacco harm reduction commented: “These findings have significant implications, not just for public health but also for shisha regulation and consumer understanding. Misconceptions around waterpipe use have gone unchallenged for too long, and studies like this help bring clarity and credible data to a rapidly evolving category.”

Ronan Barry, Chief Regulatory & Legal Officer at AIR, further commented: “The OOKA was designed to deliver a modern shisha experience that doesn't compromise on enjoyment, while significantly reducing exposure to toxicants. By removing charcoal and precisely controlling heating temperatures, we've virtually eliminated most of the high-risk compounds typically associated with waterpipe use.

“I hope that the findings in this study will stimulate new conversations and open new avenues for charcoal-free shisha devices to be rolled out further around the world, in line with the anticipated increase in consumer demand. We are ready and willing to partner with decision makers and authorities, and engage in open and transparent dialogue, to make this a reality.”

As the first electronically heated shisha system, OOKA represents a major advancement in inhalation technology – providing a charcoal-free, smoke-free experience without compromising flavor or ritual. The product's multi-patented design eliminates combustion-related toxicants while offering consumers a consistent and premium experience.

The research supports existing studies that suggest waterpipe use may result in lower exposure to harmful chemicals than cigarette smoking. The findings also affirm OOKA's potential to be a category-defining product that aligns with broader harm reduction strategies across the tobacco and nicotine industries. As regulators and health authorities worldwide continue to evaluate alternatives to combustible products, AIR remains committed to science-backed innovation and transparent engagement to support evidence-based decision making.

The research,“Emissions from Conventional and Electronic Waterpipes Relative to Cigarettes and a Heated Tobacco Product,” was funded by Advanced Inhalation Rituals Ltd.

Peter J. Wilkinson, Anna Clarke, and Ronan Barry, who designed the study, are employees of Advanced Inhalation Rituals Ltd., and Ian M. Fearon, who assessed and contextualized the data and wrote the initial draft manuscript, is a Non-Executive Director with the company and has written 70 papers and 3,700 citations. All authors contributed to editing and approving the final manuscript.

ASL Analytic Service Laboratory GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) conducted the emissions generation and chemical analyses. Scientific Reports offers authors a highly respected home for their research and is the 5th most-cited journal in the world, with more than 734,000 citations in 2023, and receives widespread attention in policy documents and the media.

AIR employs state-of-the-art science and R&D team across three continents, with unique and in-depth expertise across multiple inhalation categories and ingredient territories.

