Global EASE DAY 2025: SOUEAST Redefines EASE Urban Life With Innovative Powertrain Solutions

During the Global EASE DAY, SOUEAST shared a bold new vision for the future of urban life, revealing its updated multi-energy power strategy and hybrid innovation. Framed around the brand's philosophy of "Ease Your Life," the announcement showcased how technology will continue to support SOUEAST's mission to enable more youth around the world to have an EASE urban mobility experience.

From Blueprint to Reality

SOUEAST's technical team opened with an in-depth explanation of its latest urban user-oriented power blueprint. It centers on developing a complete four-part energy layout: high-efficiency internal combustion (ICE), hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and fully electric (EV) solutions through the Group's shared platform architecture. Each is designed to align with the diverse demands of international markets while maintaining the brand's emphasis on "EASE" mobility.

SOUEAST confirmed that by 2027, its full product lineup will be covered by this four-energy layout. Several fuel and hybrid models have already launched, such as S09, S07, S06 and its hybrid version S06 DM, praised for their strong power delivery. This marks a major leap toward fulfilling the brand's“multi-energy for multi-regions” strategy.

Super Hybrid at the Core: Power That Performs

At the heart of SOUEAST's latest innovation is Super Hybrid Technology: an intelligent, integrated powertrain built around real urban need with efficiency and adaptable performance. The technology adopts an electric-first approach powered by a 1.5TD hybrid specialized efficient engine, a high-power 150kW P3 motor, and a 19.4kWh battery. This forms a series-parallel hybrid layout, enabling the model to switch fluidly between 5 intelligent drive modes, including EV-only, hybrid drive, engine charge, and regenerative braking, all based on real-time road conditions, driver habits, and terrain.

The result brings an urban drive smooth, silent and smart experience, with 310 N·m of peak torque, acceleration from 0–100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds, and a pure electric range of 114 km (NEDC). A full tank and charge yield over 1,000 km of range, offering flexible use without range anxiety.

The 1.5TD hybrid specialized efficient engine adopts a fourth-generation intelligent combustion system at its core boasts a 44.5% thermal efficiency and operates alongside a high-torque P3 electric motor and battery safety system, with learning from user behavior to optimize power flow, delivering more power when needed, conserving energy when it counts.

In addition, the Super Hybrid Technology features an optimized design, which can achieve a peak mechanical efficiency of 98%, placing it at the forefront of the industry.

This kind of technology made its production debut in the C-class SUV S06 DM, where it has already demonstrated outstanding energy economy and responsiveness in diverse road conditions.

Global Solutions, Locally Tuned

SOUEAST's energy layout is rooted in localization. The brand aims to deliver powertrains tailored to each market's energy policy, infrastructure, and climate. In the Middle East, for instance, SOUEAST will deliver hybrid solutions that balance performance and environmental concerns. In Latin America, hybrid systems will be optimized to relieve high fuel prices and limited charging networks. In Central Asia, SOUEAST will provide hybrid and electric powertrain solutions for more mobility choices.

All systems will be tested in region-specific environments, including high-temperature testing for the Middle East, low-temp tests for Central Asia, and high-altitude validation in Latin America. Fuel compatibility is also a priority: SOUEAST is working on engines which can operate with fuels as low as 85 octane, and new variants are being developed for E27 fuel compliance.

Driving the EASE Urban Mobility

As the Global EASE DAY 2025 event concluded, SOUEAST's global commitment was clear: Powered by the Super Hybrid Technology, the brand is ready to provide diversified product matrix for the urban mobility.

