Sweid & Sweid Completes Acquisition Of Office Tower In Dubai Media City
With a leasable area of 223,000 square feet, Aurora Tower is currently home to a distinguished tenant base including Spotify, Universal Music Group, Nielsen, The Economist Group, and Beyond One – spanning sectors such as media, technology, finance, and professional services.
“We see tremendous value creation opportunity in Aurora Tower – not only because of its location and tenant mix, but because of the new life our investment and operations teams will deliver to this 20-year-old building,” said Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid.“Our strategy will focus on executing thoughtful upgrades to further align the asset with global occupier standards. This acquisition exemplifies our approach: disciplined, value-enhancing, and grounded in deep sector knowledge.”
In addition to Sweid One, the company's new 500,000 square foot office development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, this transaction marks a significant milestone in expanding Sweid & Sweid's portfolio of high-quality, institutional-grade commercial assets, further reinforcing its position as a leading real estate firm within the UAE.
About Sweid & Sweid:
Sweid & Sweid is an international award-winning real estate company targeting niche development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities. From its headquarters in Dubai, Sweid & Sweid has built a reputation for delivering international-standard grade-A commercial and residential projects through a comprehensive approach to all phases of the development cycle, sourcing opportunities, funding, and execution.
Sweid & Sweid continues to deliver best-in-class solutions, with multinational corporation tenants including Visa, Oracle, Redbull, Snapchat, SAP, Tesco, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls.
