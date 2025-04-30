Rand Dips As Budget Uncertainty Weighs On Markets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The South African rand edged lower on Tuesday, trading at 18.57 to the US dollar, as investors awaited clarity on the government's revised fiscal strategy following the withdrawal of a proposed value-added tax increase. The currency's 0.43% decline reflects market unease amid ongoing political disputes and fiscal recalibrations.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a third iteration of the national budget after shelving plans to raise VAT by one percentage point over two years. The initial proposal, aimed at addressing a projected R75 billion revenue shortfall, faced staunch opposition from coalition partners and civil society groups concerned about its impact on low-income households.

The Democratic Alliance , a key coalition partner, opposed the VAT hike, arguing it would disproportionately affect the poor. The party's resistance culminated in a legal challenge and a parliamentary vote against the fiscal framework. The African National Congress , leading the unity government, ultimately withdrew the proposal, citing internal consultations and public feedback.

Godongwana, speaking from Washington during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, defended his fiscal policies and confirmed he would not resign despite calls from opposition parties. He emphasized the need for a sustainable budget that balances revenue generation with social welfare commitments.

The reversal of the VAT increase has left a significant gap in the medium-term budget, prompting the Treasury to explore alternative measures. These may include expenditure adjustments and the introduction of revised legislation to maintain fiscal stability without exacerbating public debt, which currently stands at 76% of GDP.

Analysts warn that the government's ability to present a credible and inclusive fiscal plan is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and avoiding further credit rating downgrades. S&P Global Ratings, which maintains a positive outlook on South Africa, is closely monitoring the situation, with the potential for the country's first credit rating upgrade in two decades hinging on the robustness of the revised budget.

See also Panama Firmly Denies US Request for Military Bases Amid Canal Sovereignty Dispute

The political turmoil has underscored the challenges of coalition governance in South Africa, where ideological differences between the ANC and DA have led to policy gridlocks. The unity government's fragility became evident as the DA's opposition to the VAT hike nearly led to a collapse of the coalition, highlighting the need for consensus-building in fiscal policymaking.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?