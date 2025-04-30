Gold Poised To Hit $5,000-And Here's Why It Matters

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Gold reached an all-time high of $3,432.77 per ounce in April 2025. The climb has been steady, underpinned by sustained demand and fundamental global shifts. The next milestone, $5,000, is firmly in sight, I believe.

Capital is realigning. Central banks, institutions, and private investors are adjusting their positioning in response to clear macro realities: weakening currencies, structural inflation, declining real yields, and geopolitical instability.

In this environment, gold is gaining strength as a trusted reserve, a core holding, and a strategic anchor.

Central banks have made their intent clear. The world's biggest reserve managers-particularly in Asia and the Middle East-are increasing gold holdings at the fastest sustained pace in modern history.

This accumulation is methodical. It reflects a desire to diversify away from the dollar, limit exposure to sanctions, and reduce reliance on foreign debt markets.

These institutions are building resilience into their balance sheets. Gold allows them to hold wealth outside political systems and above currency risk. It requires no promises, no policies, and no permission. That's exactly what many governments want right now.

The broader financial system is shifting too. With interest rates peaking and rate cuts returning, real yields are falling again. Inflation, though off its highs, continues to damage purchasing power. Governments are spending heavily with no credible path to fiscal repair. These dynamics are weakening fiat currencies and fuelling investor demand for hard assets.

Gold is absorbing that demand. Sovereign mints are recording sustained physical sales. Gold ETFs are attracting fresh flows.

Family offices, wealth managers, and long-term investors are repositioning portfolios to include a higher allocation to metals. These decisions are not being made out of fear; they're being made as part of a rebalancing toward reliability.

See also Why investors should prepare for ongoing market volatility

The price of gold is responding. What was once treated as a ceiling is now acting as a base. The current level near $3,400 reflects investor recalibration across all asset classes. In a system where fiscal excess and monetary unpredictability dominate, gold is being repriced as a primary asset.

Demand from Asia is reinforcing the move. The People's Bank of China has continued to buy gold every month.

Private Chinese investors are turning to bullion in response to domestic market uncertainty and capital restrictions. In India, gold remains a trusted store of wealth amid persistent inflation and currency concerns.

Global supply, meanwhile, remains tight. Mine output has stagnated. Major new discoveries are rare. Environmental constraints and rising costs are limiting future capacity. That tightness is colliding with accelerating demand-and the pressure is showing up in the market.

Among institutional allocators, gold is being viewed differently. It's not being treated as an alternative or hedge. It's being assessed on fundamentals: durability, neutrality, liquidity, and global acceptance. In that comparison, gold is standing out more clearly than at any point in the last 15 years.

Momentum is growing. Every leg higher brings more participation. Technical buyers, macro strategists, and long-horizon allocators are reinforcing the move. With each new record, more capital is drawn in by conviction and confirmation of trend.

The $5,000 level reflects these conditions. It reflects sustained demand, limited supply, macro stress, and the reassertion of gold as a credible, independent store of wealth. As currencies weaken and public finances deteriorate, this repricing is gaining speed and scale.

See also Investors will relearn ESG's value

Investors are no longer asking if they should own gold. They're asking how much to own, and how quickly to build their allocation.

Gold has become central to modern risk management. It's playing a role across private and public balance sheets as a stable, globally recognised, politically neutral asset.

The trajectory is solid. The demand drivers are durable. The supply constraints are real. And the need for stability is becoming more urgent in every corner of the global economy.

The case for $5,000 gold is grounded in continuation-continuation of inflationary pressure, soft monetary policy, fiscal excess, and a shifting geopolitical map. All of that is already in place.

Gold is responding to reality. And the price reflects the world investors are living in, not the one they used to expect.

Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?