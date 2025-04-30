Water Authority Chief Calls For Effective International Intervention To Support Water And Sanitation Sector In Gaza

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH / PNN /

Head of the Water Authority, Zeid Mimi, emphasized the need for a decisive role from the international Quartet and active international institutions to support the urgent needs of the water and sanitation sector.

He also called for exerting pressure on the Israeli side to ensure the entry of essential materials required to keep Gaza's water infrastructure operational.

During a meeting held on Tuesday with John Clarke, Head of Mission at Office of the Quartet, who was accompanied by other senior officials, Mimi warned that the water and sanitation sector could completely shut down if restrictions on fuel and supply entries continue.

Mimi stressed the importance of supporting strategic projects listed in the Water Authority's development plans, which aim to improve water conditions, reduce financial costs, and limit ongoing Israeli deductions.