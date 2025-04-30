Bethlehem Slams Israeli Ban On French Delegation As Blow To Peace And Local Partnerships

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

The Municipality of Bethlehem has strongly condemned Israel's decision to block a French delegation of 50 representatives from visiting several Palestinian cities, including Bethlehem, as part of the“Palestine Year 2025” initiative.

The initiative, organised by the United Cities of France in partnership with the French-based network RCDP (Decentralised Cooperation Network for Palestine), marks 30 years of Franco-Palestinian municipal partnerships.

In an official statement, Bethlehem municipality said it had been preparing to welcome delegations from cities including Grenoble, Montpellier, and Strasbourg for the conclusion of a joint cooperation project.“The Israeli authorities' arbitrary decision to cancel the visit constitutes a blatant violation of red lines and an unacceptable interference in international and decentralised cooperation between the Palestinian and French peoples,” the statement read.

Bethlehem officials said the move was part of a broader Israeli policy to isolate Palestinians and undermine civil initiatives aimed at peacebuilding.“Such actions do not merely obstruct civic engagement - they punish those committed to achieving a just and lasting peace, which remains essential for regional stability.”

Despite the setback, the municipality stressed that the ban would not weaken the determination of the Palestinian people.“On the contrary, it strengthens our resolve to continue working with our French partners, to expand joint cooperation through cultural exchange, mutual support, and sustainable local development.”

Bethlehem also reaffirmed its identity as a city rooted in spiritual and human values.“From the cradle of Jesus Christ, Bethlehem remains committed to peace, dignity, and freedom - values that guide its international relationships,” the municipality said.

The statement also praised ongoing French efforts to revive the Middle East peace process, especially the recent joint announcement by France and Saudi Arabia to convene an international peace conference in June 2025 in support of a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Bethlehem concluded by reaffirming its deep ties with French cities, grounded in mutual respect, genuine cooperation, and shared humanity.“These relationships reflect the will of the people and serve the future of peace in our region and beyond.”