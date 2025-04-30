Swiss Lift Maker Schindler Expects US Tariffs To Cost Millions

Deutsch de Schindler rechnet mit Millionenkosten wegen US-Zöllen Original Read more: Schindler rechnet mit Millionenkosten wegen US-Zölle

This content was published on April 30, 2025 - 13:17

Swiss lift and escalator manufacturer Schindler has increased turnover and profit this year, but anticipates costs in the millions due to tariffs and less demand for new installations in the United States.

“We have started the year with solid results,” said Paolo Compagna, who has been CEO since the beginning of April. Among other things, more orders and increased margins were recorded in the first quarter.

Group sales rose by 2.2% to CHF2.73 billion – in local currencies, it would have increased by 2.5%. Schindler also landed more orders for new installations. Order intake rose by 5.7% to CHF2.95 billion.

Decline in China

The company grew organically in all regions except China. A decline in the new installations market had been expected there.

Overall, the plant modernisation business was particularly buoyant. This grew strongly. The service business also continued to record constant growth. The service and modernisation business now accounts for almost two thirds of sales.

Schindler increased its operating profit (EBIT) by a strong 12.7% to CHF 329 million. The corresponding margin climbed to 12% after 10.9% in the previous year.

At the bottom line, Schindler achieved a net profit of CHF257 million. This corresponds to an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. With these figures, Schindler has exceeded analysts' expectations in all areas.

Measures introduced

Meanwhile, Schindler is feeling the pressure of the US tariffs. The company therefore anticipates estimated 2024 costs of CHF33 million and CHF23 million for 2025. Schindler's estimates take into account the tariffs, which the US justifies with“national security”, tariffs on steel and aluminium, counter-tariffs from other countries and indirect effects.

