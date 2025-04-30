Embassy Of Mexico, Zaha Cultural Centre Launch 'Little Mexican Board'
Held at Zaha Cultural Centre, the event aimed to foster cultural awareness among children and deepen mutual understanding between the peoples of Jordan and Mexico from an early age, according to a Mexican embassy statement.
The“Little Mexican Board” features a permanent photographic mural inspired by Mexico's diverse culture and natural landscapes. The exhibit is designed to introduce Mexican identity and traditions to the thousands of children who frequent the centre throughout the year.
Children from both countries attended the opening, which included a special screening of Mexican children's short films and the traditional making and cracking of piñatas, a hallmark of Mexican festive culture.
The initiative forms part of a broader cultural programme celebrating five decades of strong diplomatic ties and growing people-to-people exchange between the two nations, the statement said.
