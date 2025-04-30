JTB Hosts Malaysian Delegation To Promote Religious Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has welcomed an official delegation from Malaysia's Bumitra Association of travel agencies, as part of its efforts to tap into new markets and boost Islamic tourism.

In a statement released Wednesday, the JTB said the visit featured guided tours of several significant Islamic and historical sites, including the Grand Al Husseini Mosque in Amman, the shrine of Prophet Shuaib, the tombs of the Prophet's companions in Al Mazar Al Janubi, and Karak Castle. The delegation also visited Petra and Wadi Rum, gaining firsthand experience of Jordan's diverse tourism offerings.

The board has also hosted a business networking event that brought together Jordanian and Malaysian travel agencies. The event aimed to strengthen tourism cooperation and highlight tailored travel packages catering to Muslim tourists, with features such as halal dining, prayer facilities and culturally respectful itineraries.

A central theme of the visit was promoting the“Umrah and Hajj Plus” programme, which integrates religious pilgrimages with tours of nearby cultural and historical sites. The initiative seeks to enhance the spiritual journey by including visits to Islamic shrines and archaeological landmarks in the region.

JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said that hosting the Malaysian delegation aligns with the Board's strategy to diversify inbound tourism and reach new international audiences. He emphasised Jordan's rich religious and historical heritage as a key draw for Muslim travellers.

Members of the Malaysian delegation praised the quality of tourism services in Jordan and expressed interest in developing specialised packages to increase the number of Malaysian tourists visiting the Kingdom.