Disney Hosts Princess Ball For Make-A-Wish Families



4-year-old Cora's from Arizona who has leukemia and wished to sing "Let It Go" with Queens Anna and Elsa from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen."

6-year-old Bailey's from California who also has leukemia and wanted to dress up like Rapunzel. 7-year-old Debora's from Massachusetts who has a respiratory disorder and wished for a Disney Princess makeover.

"As the largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish, Disney grants a wish every hour of every day," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences. "It's a special privilege to help families make joyful new memories when they need it most. Only Disney creates this kind of optimism and happiness."

Throughout the event, wish kids transformed into the Disney heroines who inspired them during their medical journeys, receiving their very own princess dresses and designing crowns to match. Their days were filled with more than 55 character greetings, including interactive experiences themed to Frozen and Moana.

"This means everything," said Patrick Tenney, one wish kid's dad. "With this experience that Make-A-Wish and Disney allows us, it puts us at ease and gives us a moment to relax and enjoy. It's so wonderful for all the kids, especially our girls."

On the last night, wish kids were whisked away for magical makeovers ahead of the event's grand finale: The Royal Ball. Here, they saw almost every Disney Princess and enjoyed entertainment from iconic fairytales. Just before the clock struck midnight, wish kids were officially crowned Disney royalty – a moment families will never forget.

"I'm continually inspired by Disney's ability to find new and creative ways to deliver life-changing impact for wish kids," said Leslie Motter, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "It's clear from the level of detail and customization that hundreds of Disney WishMakers poured their hearts into the Once Upon A Wish Party. That level of care is what creates a truly unforgettable experience that will serve as a source of hope, joy and inspiration for everyone involved."

Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together for 45 years, granting more than 165,000 Disney wishes together. Events like Once Upon A Wish Party are critical to the healing journey as they build hope and lift spirits. They provide a chance for families to escape daily pressures and create lasting memories.

This event at Walt Disney World kicked off Disney's Week of Wishes. Other wish-granting events taking place across Disney Experiences include:



Disney Cruise Line made wishes come true for three kids with an unforgettable voyage aboard the Disney Wish.

Disneyland Resort granted 6-year-old Justice's wish to meet her favorite princesses at the California theme park. Several other Make-A-Wish kids and their siblings also got the royal treatment including a princess breakfast, makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and a grand celebration where park guests cheered them on.

On World Wish Day, three young aspiring bakers mastered their cooking skills at Shanghai Disney Resort with Chef Donald Duck and prepared a "royal cake" ahead of meeting Cinderella, Ariel and Rapunzel.

75 Make-A-Wish families from across Europe visited Disneyland Paris for a weekend of wishes come true, including four special musical wishes with UK singer Sam Ryder, as part of the new Disney Music Festival.

Make-A-Wish families will gather at Aulani from May 4-9 for a fun-filled wish week complete with adventure, Hawaiian traditions and one child's wish to meet Moana.

At Tokyo Disney Resort, the first-ever Rapunzel wish at Fantasy Springs was granted where 8-year-old wish child Mei met her hero.

Hong Kong Disneyland granted a total of five wishes, including that of 7-year-old Yee Sun, who wished to perform in the Mickey and the Wondrous Book stage performance. In addition to donating items for Once Upon A Wish Party, Disney Consumer Products surprised two sisters who are both wish kids with a magical Disney Store shopping spree complete with princess makeovers.

SOURCE Walt Disney Parks and Resorts