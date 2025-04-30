OMNI FORT LAUDERDALE HOTEL NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2025 OPENING

Conveniently connected to the expanded and renovated Broward County Convention Center and adjacent to the world class Port Everglades Cruise Terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel , a newly built addition to the Omni Hotels & Resorts portfolio and the brand's first property in Fort Lauderdale, is now accepting reservations ahead of its opening this September. Conveniently connected to the Broward County Convention Center, this dynamic 29-story property offers an exceptional blend of luxury, convenience and natural beauty to both business and leisure travelers.

"The Omni Fort Lauderdale is a significant milestone in the continued growth and development of our county's tourism and hospitality industry," said Broward County Mayor Beam Furr. "This exceptional new property will further elevate the experience for both visitors and residents alike, contributing to the vibrancy and economic prosperity of our region for years to come."

As a new cornerstone for hospitality in Broward County, the hotel is designed to cater to the local community, meeting planners, leisure travelers and cruise guests with Omni's signature warmth and personalized service.

"This project came together because of the vision and commitment by our Broward County Board of County Commissioners to design and build a world class hotel and convention center for visitors and residents to enjoy. The public spaces created by the project will be enjoyed for generations to come," said Monica Cepero, Broward County Administrator. "The hotel and convention center expansion project will generate more than $450 million for the local economy and, when completed, will create more than three-thousand full and part time jobs."

"The opening of the Omni Fort Lauderdale kicks off an exciting new chapter for our destination," said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. "This new hotel will not only enhance the area's vibrant hospitality scene but also attract visitors from around the globe, reinforcing Fort Lauderdale's position as a top-tier destination for travelers seeking both sophistication and unique experiences."

The Omni Fort Lauderdale redefines sophistication, inviting guests to experience the laid-back spirit and stylish energy of South Florida. The 29-story hotel will feature 801 elegant guest rooms including 82 beautifully designed suites offering spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway and beach. A range of on-site amenities include at least six distinct dining options, a full-service Mokara Spa, an elevated pool deck with captivating views, a fitness center, and outdoor spaces designed to host a wide range of activities.

"In partnership with Broward County, Visit Lauderdale and Matthews Southwest, we're excited to return to South Florida with the opening of Omni Fort Lauderdale, our third property in the state," said Kurt Alexander, President of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Under the leadership of general manager Gayla Guyse, an Omni veteran of more than 25 years, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for our guests inspired by the dynamic spirit of Fort Lauderdale."

Matthews Southwest (MSW) was selected by Broward County to lead the development of the Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, as part of the broader expansion of the Broward County Convention Center.

"We're committed to delivering impactful projects that enrich destinations and create lasting value," said Jack Matthews, Founder and CEO at Matthews Southwest. "Omni Fort Lauderdale fits right into our mission - it's a hotel that will be a game-changer for the community."

Key property features include:



Distinctive Design: The Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel was thoughtfully designed by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects alongside Stantec as architect of record and design builder, Balfour Beatty Construction to seamlessly blend South Florida's natural beauty and glamorous "Gold Coast" history. With interior design by EoA Group, the property draws inspiration from the destination's diverse landscapes, incorporating elements that reflect the region's vibrant flora, serene waterways and expansive skies.



A Premier Meetings & Events Destination: Omni Fort Lauderdale is poised to become a central hub for conventions and events . Directly connected to the newly expanded Broward County Convention Center , the hotel offers unrivaled convenience for planners with 120,000 square feet of flexible event and conference space, including a 30,000-square-foot Waterway Ballroom and a 15,000-square-foot Port Everglades Ballroom. Boasting panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway, this state-of-the-art venue features seamless indoor and outdoor spaces filled with natural light – perfect for meetings, events, and special occasions.



Unique Dining Experiences: Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel will become a culinary destination in itself, with a variety of dining options that reflect the bold flavors of South Florida. The property's signature restaurants will include:



Barchetta (Plaza Restaurant), a fine dining Italian Chophouse with a sophisticated atmosphere and classic flavors



Reef 76 Kitchen & Bar , serving fresh seafood and coastal dishes



Fair Ketch , a lively sports and entertainment bar featuring a Topgolf Swing Suite with two bays



High Tide , a poolside dining experience on the 10th floor offering light bites and refreshing cocktails



Ibis Sky Lounge , an indoor/outdoor bar offering elevated rooftop views perfect for sunset cocktails



Hidden Key , a vibrant lobby gathering spot and social hub for all-day drinks and dining

Leeward Market, a market-style café offering fresh coffee, pastries and quick bites



Spa and Wellness: The hotel's Mokara Spa , inspired by Florida's natural springs, will offer an array of treatments designed to relax and rejuvenate guests. From therapeutic massages to revitalizing facials and Hammam steam rituals, the spa promises an oasis of calm. The hotel's expansive fitness center and outdoor event lawn space will cater to guests seeking a more active lifestyle.

Convenient Location - Omni Fort Lauderdale's prime location offers easy access to Broward's best attractions, including its palm-lined beaches, lively shopping boulevards and cultural venues. The hotel is just minutes from Port Everglades cruise terminal and less than five miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport , making it the perfect base for both business and leisure travelers.

For more information about the property or to book an upcoming stay, click here .

For hi-res renderings of the property, click her (Credit: Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel).



Take a "virtual fly-through" of the hotel .

About Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel

