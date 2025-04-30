Mysmile's CNN-Approved Water Flosser: Summer Savings Now!

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May marks the official start of the sunny season-and it's also National Dental Care Month , the perfect time to refresh your routine and embrace your best smile yet. MySmile, the brand behind some of the most buzzed-about at-home oral care products, is sharing pro tips and must-haves to get you summer-ready-inside and out.

Whether you're prepping for graduation pics, wedding invites, or beach vacays, one thing never goes out of style: a confident, healthy smile. And MySmile is here to make that easy, effective, and budget-friendly.

Smile-Worthy Tips for the Summer Season

According to MySmile's digital marketing team, these three simple habits can make a big difference:

– Traditional floss can be tough on sensitive gums. Enter the MySmile LP211 Water Flosser , recently ranked by *CNN* as one of the. It's compact, powerful, and travel-friendly-basically your summer smile's BFF.– A high-quality rinse like MySmile's Alcohol-Free Portable Mouthwash not only freshens breath but helps fight plaque and maintain a bright appearance-all without the burn.– Drinking water and using hydrating oral care products keeps your mouth balanced and your enamel happy.

"Oral care isn't just a chore-it's a daily dose of self-care," says Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile . "This May, as we celebrate National Dental Care Month, MySmile is thrilled to share simple yet effective oral care tips to help everyone achieve their dream smile! We're highlighting the importance of daily flossing with our CNN-approved water flosser, regular mouthwash use, and staying well-hydrated – all while offering fantastic limited-time discounts on our entire product line, including our teeth whitening kit and mouthwash bundles!"

Seasonal Deals That Bring the Glow

In celebration of the season, MySmile is rolling out limited-time discounts and curated bundles on fan-favorite products including:



LP211 Water Flosser – As seen on CNN

The Original Teeth Whitening Kit – With pro-grade gel and results in just minutes Portable Mouthwash – Alcohol-free, enamel-safe, and minty fresh

You can grab them on MySmile's Amazon or at mysmilesteeth , just in time to kick off your summer glow-up.

Media Contact: For Media, contact Winnie, Digital Marketing Manager at [email protected]

MySmile is a leading brand dedicated to revolutionizing oral care with innovative products that deliver professional results from the comfort of your home. Specializing in whitening, gum health, and overall dental wellness, MySmile offers a variety of high-quality oral care solutions, including whitening kits, portable mouthwash, water flossers, and toothbrushes. Available online at top retailers like Amazon,Target, Macy's, and Kohl's, MySmile is committed to making it easier for people to achieve their dream smile. With a focus on simplicity, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE MySmile Oral Care Inc.

