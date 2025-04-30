Bentek Named Finalist In 2025 HR Tech Awards For Innovation In Total Rewards And Employee Wellbeing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek, a leading provider of benefits administration technology purpose-built for the public sector, has been recognized as a Finalist in the 2025 HR Tech Awards by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. The company was honored in the category of Total Rewards and Employee Wellbeing and also acknowledged for Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution.

Each year, the HR Tech Awards program spotlights standout solutions across the HR technology landscape. Bentek's recognition highlights the company's long-standing commitment to serving government and education employers with user-friendly, integrated, and data-driven technology designed to simplify the complexities of public sector benefits management.

"The Bentek interface is very user-friendly, offering intuitive reports and dashboards to quickly find and manage the data needed for open enrollment and ongoing requirements for all life-changing events. Bentek is serving a range of government and municipal customers, offering targeted value for their unique needs and priorities,"

- Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Bentek's platform is uniquely designed to support the intricate needs of public sector HR teams - from managing multi-tiered benefits plans to navigating complex retiree programs and maintaining compliance with ACA, HIPAA, FMLA, and more. With robust analytics and automation tools, Bentek helps clients streamline administration, reduce costs, and enhance employee experience across every stage of the benefits lifecycle.

"Being recognized in the HR Tech Awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's dedication to building people-first technology. This award reinforces our mission to be the trusted partner public sector organizations turn to for smarter, more efficient benefits administration."

- Julie Fink, President of Bentek

With unmatched configurability, seamless integrations, and a client-first approach, Bentek continues to set the standard for benefits administration for all public sector organizations, school districts, and higher education institutions nationwide.

For more information about Bentek and its award-winning benefits administration platform, visit .

Contact:

Elan Keene

Director of Marketing

Bentek

[email protected]

SOURCE Bentek

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED