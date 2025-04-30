Aquaorange Strengthens Reputation, Delivering Comprehensive IT Support Services To Over 5,000 Clients In Thailand And Beyond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bangkok, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bangkok, Bangkok -

Bangkok-based AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd. expands tech solutions across Southeast Asia, offering cutting-edge AI, cloud, and custom software to drive business innovation.







A key player in Thailand's thriving tech industry, AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd., is driving digital transformation, enabling business success through comprehensive IT support, network, hardware rentals, and cutting-edge software solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

Bangkok's dynamic business landscape provides AquaOrange with a strategic advantage. The city's status as a regional tech hub allows the company to attract top talent and forge partnerships with global innovators. As digital transformation accelerates, AquaOrange continues to expand its offerings, focusing on emerging technologies and sustainable solutions.

Headquartered in Bangkok, AquaOrange has built a reputation for excellence since its inception, offering a comprehensive suite of services that include custom software development, cloud solutions, and enterprise application integration. The company's commitment to innovation and client-centric approach sets it apart in a competitive market.

Comprising seasoned developers and consultants, AquaOrange has grown to be the go-to destination for comprehensive IT solutions, from software procurement and equipment rental to IT support, networking, firewall systems, and endpoint security. With over 20 years of experience, they work closely with clients, ensuring clear communication and measurable outcomes.

Beyond technical prowess, AquaOrange emphasizes collaboration and transparency. This client-first philosophy has earned the company a loyal customer base and industry recognition.

Staying ahead of technological trends is a hallmark of AquaOrange. The company invests heavily in research and development to ensure clients receive future-proof tools that drive competitive advantage.

Prioritizing scalability and efficiency in its software offerings, the company offers customization services to ensure the solution aligns with the client's requirements for long-term growth. From finance to healthcare, businesses across industries leverage the company's expertise to streamline operations and enhance productivity.

Cloud computing remains a cornerstone of AquaOrange's portfolio, providing secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to help organizations optimize performance while reducing operational costs. Its expertise in hybrid and multi-cloud environments ensures seamless digital transitions for businesses of all sizes.

With the pervasive rise of cyber threats, security solutions are key to safeguarding sensitive data within an organization's server network, with robust encryption and compliance protocols to deliver innovative and secure digital ecosystems.

To effectively defend the network from unauthorized access, AquaOrange designs, installs, and maintains customized firewall systems against cyber threats. The company also provides endpoint security solutions, with trusted brands like Bitdefender, ESET, and Palo Alto Networks, to protect devices from malware and ransomware.

Partnering with global technology leaders to deliver enterprise business solutions, the company leverages its experience and expertise in IT support services, IT infrastructure management, and cutting-edge digital services to ensure smooth system operations through onsite and remote assistance at competitive rates.

Catering to startups and small enterprises, AquaOrange offers email hosting and equipment rental on a flexible short-term or long-term basis. All devices are supplied with pre-installed software and full support throughout the rental period. Additionally, the company offers video conferencing tools, such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, allowing for seamless remote collaboration to empower businesses with a reliable, scalable IT infrastructure.

Businesses can also leverage the power of Zoho CRM, a customer relationship management system designed to help clients engage more effectively with customers. Delivering the right message through the right channels at the right time allows them to harness the power of omnichannel presence, segmentation, KPIs, predictive intelligence, and more to deliver personalized experiences that build loyalty.

AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd. is a trusted partner for businesses seeking end-to-end IT solutions that drive efficiency, security, and growth. Whether optimizing IT infrastructure, safeguarding data, or enhancing productivity, the company's comprehensive services empower enterprises across industries to thrive in a digital-first world.

About the Company:

AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd. is a premier Bangkok-based technology solutions provider specializing in enterprise software development, cloud computing, and digital transformation services. Recognized for its expertise in AI-driven applications, blockchain integration, and cybersecurity solutions, the company helps businesses across Southeast Asia optimize operations and drive innovation. With a focus on scalable, secure, and customized technology, AquaOrange delivers cutting-edge systems tailored to the financial, healthcare, and retail sectors.

