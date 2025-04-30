Kazerouni Law Group, APC Has Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against The Knot Worldwide For Alleged Fraudulent Practices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kazerouni Law Group files nationwide class action lawsuit against The Knot Worldwide, citing allegations of fraudulent and deceptive business practices.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kazerouni Law Group, a nationally recognized firm specializing in complex litigation and consumer rights, announced today its filing of a nationwide class action lawsuit against The Knot Worldwide (“The Knot”), citing allegations of fraudulent and deceptive business practices.According to the firm's ongoing investigation, The Knot is believed to knowingly provide wedding vendors with ingenuine leads and to have unjustly profited as a result. The anticipated lawsuit will allege that the company knowingly misrepresented its services and engaged in unfair business practices, resulting in significant financial loss and emotional distress for affected weddings vendors.Founding partner, Abbas Kazerounian said,“Small business owners work extremely hard to compete in what is a very saturated wedding industry. This case is about accountability and making those harmed small business owners whole again.”Kazerouni Law Group is currently speaking with individuals who may have been affected by The Knot's conduct and encourages anyone who believes they may be part of the impacted group to contact the firm.About Kazerouni Law Group, APC:Kazerouni Law Group is a nationwide law firm based in California, specializing in a broad range of matters, including class action and unfair business practices litigation. With over 15 years of experience, the firm has secured more than $1 billion for plaintiffs across the United States.Case Number: 2:25-cv-03739

