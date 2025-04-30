Roots And Wings Hosts Ladies' 'La Bibliotheque Luncheon' At Mariposa In Neiman Marcus At Town Center Mall In Boca Raton

Roots and Wings

La Biblioteque

Marcia Mithun and Kim Champion

Melissa Perlman, Ted Hoskinson and Aidalyn Magsayo

Hileigh Fontaine, Evelyne Paule, Jen McClifford, Amanda Perna, Gabriella Chodkiewicz, Menesia Constancio, Lauren Azar, Melissa Perlman and Ted Hoskinson

Parisian-Themed Event Featured Fashion Show from Designer Amanda Perna and Spotlighted Roots and Wings' Mission to Support & Encourage Children's Reading Skills

- Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roots and Wings , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on improving literacy rates of children in Palm Beach County, hosted“La Biblioteque: Springtime in Paris,” on April 3, 2025 at Mariposa, a restaurant in Neiman Marcus at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton. The ladies' luncheon event transformed their private dining area into a Parisian springtime excursion featuring a fashion show with looks from designer Amanda Perna. The event, created by Sherry Zepatos, Marlene Reinfield, Aidalyn Magsayo, and Marcia Mithun, spotlighted Roots and Wings' mission to encourage and support children's reading skills and teachers who inspire learning.The afternoon began with words from Ted Hoskinson, founder of Roots and Wings, who spoke about the program's history and the critical need for continued expansion due to the literacy crisis in the community as well as our country. He then introduced Ashley Kluthe, Literacy Coordinator at J.C. Mitchell Elementary School, who spoke about the impact of Project UpLift and how it provides targeted literacy interventions unique to the needs of each of its fifteen Title One public elementary schools.“Thanks to all those who attended to support our cause and learn more about Roots and Wings' mission to improve literacy in our public schools,” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings.“We are continuing to expand Project Uplift to elementary schools throughout Palm Beach County and appreciate the opportunity to share our mission with the community.”The one-of-a-kind fashion show was designed and moderated by Amanda Perna of House of Perna in Delray Beach and featured models and volunteers who took to the runway top to showcase her latest designs for spring. Guests also enjoyed an exclusive presentation on the latest Parisian trends in fashion, skincare, makeup, and perfume from a representative of Estée Lauder. Attendees received gift bags, and enjoyed sweet treats from Neiman Marcus and the lucky winner of the day's raffle received a round-trip ticket for two to Paris courtesy of JetBlue.Sponsors of the event included the James and Marta Batmasian Family Foundation, Richard Caster, the Berro Family Foundation, and the LaFrance Project; and gifts were graciously donated by Hayley Reinfeld, JetBlue Airways, La Nouvelle Maison, Vanner House, David Zappitell, Old School Bakery, and Printer's Choice.Roots and Wings was launched in 2016 with a mission to support and encourage children's reading skills and teachers who inspire learning. Upon the death of his wife Anne, Ted Hoskinson founded Roots and Wings as the realization of a dream he and Anne had shared to positively impact the quality of life for disadvantaged children. The charity's name is the one that Anne had carefully chosen to represent the impact that she and Ted had envisioned.Roots and Wings is committed to enhancing educational outcomes in the South Florida community by providing critical support to students who need the most help in mastering reading skills. The organization also focuses on honoring the dedicated teachers who tirelessly inspire and educate children every day. With a leadership team passionate about fostering curiosity and a love for learning, Roots and Wings is dedicated to encouraging and rewarding Master Teachers who partner in helping children become strong readers and lifelong learners.About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit organization's focus is to improve literacy rates and ensure every child in Palm Beach County has the tools they need to succeed. Roots and Wings' mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring, mentoring, and support programs to help students improve their reading, writing and comprehension skills. To accomplish this, Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project Uplift, a free, small group, after-school tutorial program aimed at helping students in grades 1-3 who are reading one or two grades below grade level attain reading proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program that honors outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers who go above and beyond to support their students, their school and their community. Today, the organization collaborates with 15 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and nearly 1,200 students to implement the Roots and Wings programs and create a supportive educational environment. Learn more at

