India Being Dragged To War By Pak Army To Gain Public Sympathy: Sources

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Known for rogue elements in its ranks, the Pakistan Army is renowned for its notorious support of non-state actors, which has now distanced it (Pakistan Army) from the common Pakistanis, who have been asking them questions over their various polices in the last few years.

"Given the domestic pressure due to its interference in the country's politics, the morale of the Pakistani Army is very low. It is one of the reasons why they want to drag the Indian Army into a war. In order to get the support from the common people behind General Asim Munir, they want a war with India. Clearly, Pakistanis are not with General Munir. He is not Imran Khan," Defence sources told IANS.

They said that the Pakistani Army is a regional Punjabi army, and not a national army like the Indian Army.

"That is why there are a number of people from other provinces who have been at the receiving end of the Pakistan Army," the source said.

They added that the Pakistan Army is not an army for the country, but a "terrorist" organisation, which has been bleeding India since 1947.

The Defence sources said that the Pakistan Army also wants to confuse and distort the opinion of the international community about the Indian Army.

"The Pakistan Army has an adequate number of disgruntled officers with the current regime. They have enough motivation to conduct terror attacks inside Pakistan," the sources said.

In one of the major breakthroughs in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation, it has come to light that Pakistan Army's SSG Commando Musa was involved in the mayhem which the world witnessed on April 22.

"In the Pahalgam terror case, the name of a serving SSG Commando, Musa, has come to light. To cover it up, that is why DG ISPR organised the press conference on April 29. Pakistan is also involved in terrorism inside Afghanistan. Colonel Imam alias Colonel Tarrar is one such example of an ISI operative operating inside Afghanistan during the 1990s and 2000s, which is well documented," Defence sources added.

They said that India has irrefutable evidence of all the terrorist attacks carried out by Pakistan inside India.

"We shared everything with Pakistan, but to no avail. India has Tahawwur Hussain Rana, and another terrorist from the SSG Saifullah group who is operating in the Basantgarh forest. He is a part of the Jaish-e-Muhammed terrorist group," Defence sources said.

They added that Pakistan has also been supporting Islamic State – Khorasan Province against the Taliban government of Afghanistan.

"Pakistan Army has a larger design for destabilising the neighbouring countries. They are also conducting terrorist actions on the innocent population of Balochistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DG ISPR held a press conference only to cover all this mess. They were only trying to implicate the Indian Army to legitimise its actions," the sources said.

They further pointed out that in the April 29 press conference, the Pakistan DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Choudhary coined a new term for India - 'state-sponsored cross-border terrorism'.

"ISPR has always been good at coining terms such as #IIOJK, #Fitna_al_Khawarij, #DigitalTerrorists, and now they have come up with 'state-sponsored-cross-border terrorism'. Lt. General Choudhary looked so unconvincing while addressing the press conference because he knew that he was speaking lies, deceit and deception. The world knows that the Indian Army has the highest level of professional ethos," they said.

They added that the Indian Army performs duties as per the mandated tasks based on the Constitution of India, adding that the Indian Army Officers and JCOs (Major and JCO quoted in the press conference of DG ISPR) do not have to incite people of Pakistan or train and guide terrorists unlike Pakistan Army which does everything other than the mandated tasks.

The sources said that since its inception, the Pakistan Army with the ISI has been deeply involved in politics, in coups, hybrid government formation and proxy government formation.

"Pakistan Army alienated Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It is continuing with the same policy against Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. They are involved in election rigging, political engineering, constitutional engineering and judicial engineering," they said.

The sources added that silencing journalists by killing and abducting people like Ashraf Sharif, Imran Riaz Khan and others, and their strict control of the media, while firewalls have been installed on the internet to choke the independent voice of their own people, is what they are famous for.

They said that the Pakistan Army is also responsible for the Islamabad massacre of November 2024, the plotting of May 9 against Imran Khan-led PTI, and others.

"Pakistan Army and ISI have several businesses also. The Generals and senior officers are making money out of these businesses at the cost of loss to the state and exploitation of the common Pakistani," they added.

The source said that the terrorist role of the Pakistan Army includes 1947-1948 operations and the use of tribals inside Jammu and Kashmir, and employing tribals and raiders again during 'Operation Gibraltar' in 1965.

Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and later on Jaish-e-Mohammed, among others.

They said that in 1967, the rogue Pakistani Army supported the north eastern insurgency in India, and since the 1990s, they have been conducting terrorism inside Jammu and Kashmir by raising and supporting JKLF, Hizb