Annual Results 2024 And Successful Financing Measures
Revenues from the licensing business, including income from TV stations, amounted to T€ 2,660 in the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024 compared to T€ 2,820 in the previous year. This corresponds to a decrease of around -6% compared to the same period of the previous year.
The net loss for 2024 amounted to T€ -1,794 (previous year: net loss of T€ -1,784).
EBITDA amounted to T€ -876 (previous year: T€ -943).
This means that earnings in the 2024 financial year were essentially at the previous year's level in 2023.
In yesterday's ad hoc announcement, Your Family Entertainment AG already announced the termination of the capital increase (announced on November 29, 2024) without payment. However, the investor named therein has since signalled its willingness to negotiate regarding possible future investments, which is why the Management Board will resume talks shortly.
The Management Board also took financial measures to stabilize the financial position in close consultation with the Supervisory Board.
On April 23, 2025, the company reported the successful placement of a convertible bond with gross issue proceeds of € 2.4 million.
Furthermore, Your Family Entertainment AG reached an agreement with Kartoon Studios, Inc. the company's majority shareholder. In return for payment of US$ 400,000, Kartoon Studios, Inc. will waive its loan liability to the company in the amount of € 1.3 million. The difference can be recognized as non-recurring income in the company's half-year financial statements for 2025.
With these measures, the company's financial position is satisfactory.
The company's Management Board and employees can now focus on developing the business and further growth:
Munich, April 30, 2025,
The Executive Board
