Knorr-Bremse's Annual General Meeting approves 7% dividend increase and elects Stephan Sturm to the Supervisory Board

Knorr-Bremse's Annual General Meeting approves 7% dividend increase and elects Stephan Sturm to the Supervisory Board

Annual General Meeting ratifies increased dividend: Total distribution reaches approximately € 282 million Stephan Sturm newly elected to the Supervisory Board as representative of the Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Trust

Munich, April 30, 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG, shareholders endorsed the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of € 1.75 per share with dividend rights (161,200,000 shares) for fiscal year 2024. This is equivalent to an around 7% increase compared with the previous year (€ 1.64 per share). The total distribution is thus approximately € 282 million. The associated increase of the payout ratio to around 60% this year takes account of the fact that consolidated net income has been reduced by non-recurring non-cash items. The shareholders will thus receive a dividend that reflects the company's very good operational performance and, excluding the non-recurring effects, reflects the long-term dividend policy of a payout ratio of 40% to 50%. The Annual General Meeting also elected Stephan Sturm, CEO of the Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Trust, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. With Julia Thiele-Schürhoff and Mr. Sturm, two of the twelve seats on the Supervisory Board at Knorr-Bremse are now held by representatives of the Family Trust. Mr. Sturm succeeds Dr. Theodor Weimer, who resigned at his own request and in amicable agreement with the Supervisory Board and the Family Trust and has stepped down from the Supervisory Board. This year's Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 90.22% of the share capital of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting. A recording of the speeches given by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Executive Board, and the detailed results of the votes on the individual agenda items at the meeting are available at . Media contact: Claudia Züchner | Spokeswoman, Financial Communications | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 3547 2582; E ... Investor Relations contact: Andreas Spitzauer | Head of Investor Relations | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 3547 182310; E ... About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. More than 32,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2024, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.9 billion. For 120 years, the Company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility. Disclaimer This publication has been independently prepared by Knorr-Bremse AG. It may contain forward-looking statements which address key issues such as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions, and product developments. These forward-looking statements – like any business activity in a global environment – are always associated with uncertainty. They are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in Knorr-Bremse's disclosures. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or should assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results, performances, or achievements of Knorr-Bremse may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“want,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project” or words of similar meaning. Knorr-Bremse does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. This publication may include supplemental financial measures – not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework – that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP measures). Knorr-Bremse's financial position, financial performance, and cash flows should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative supplemental financial measures. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The calculation by other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may vary despite the use of the same or similar terminology.

