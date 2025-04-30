Knorr-Bremse’S Annual General Meeting Approves 7% Dividend Increase And Elects Stephan Sturm To The Supervisory Board
The Annual General Meeting also elected Stephan Sturm, CEO of the Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Trust, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. With Julia Thiele-Schürhoff and Mr. Sturm, two of the twelve seats on the Supervisory Board at Knorr-Bremse are now held by representatives of the Family Trust. Mr. Sturm succeeds Dr. Theodor Weimer, who resigned at his own request and in amicable agreement with the Supervisory Board and the Family Trust and has stepped down from the Supervisory Board.
This year's Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 90.22% of the share capital of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.
About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. More than 32,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2024, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.9 billion. For 120 years, the Company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.
