GEA Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase and re-elects three Supervisory Board members (news with additional features)

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of GEA Group AG approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and Executive Board with a large majority. Among other outcomes, the Annual General Meeting confirmed Dr. Jürgen Fleischer, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler and Ms. Holly Lei as members of the Supervisory Board. All three were elected for a further four-year term.
In addition, based on a joint proposal by the Supervisory Board and Executive Board, the meeting approved a dividend increase for the past fiscal year from EUR 1.00 to EUR 1.15 per share. This is in line with GEA's new dividend policy, presented for the first time at the Capital Markets Day in October 2024, providing for a payout ratio of around 50 percent of net profit.
The shareholders also confirmed the existing remuneration system for the Executive Board following a detailed review by the Presiding and Sustainability Committee of the Supervisory Board and the Supervisory Board itself. The system places particularly strong emphasis on performance criteria for sustainable and long-term oriented corporate management.
In his speech, CEO Stefan Klebert looked back on a successful fiscal year 2024 for GEA:“We stayed the course and demonstrated strength. We succeeded in increasing both our order intake and revenue+ and in significantly improving our profitability.” He also underscored the early attainment of the Mission 26 financial targets, calling it an“outstanding achievement,” and the launch of a next-generation product design:“The new product design makes the innovative power and quality standards of our machines even more visible.”
The voting results and all other relevant documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are available online at: GEA Annual General Meeting 2025
About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology. With more than 18,000 employees, the Group generated revenues of about EUR 5.4 billion in more than 150 countries in the 2024 fiscal year. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers' production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose:”Engineering for a better world.”
GEA is listed on the German MDAX, the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability and Dow Jones Best-in-Class World.
