ATOSS Software SE: Distribution of EUR 2.13 per share decided; growth trajectory maintained in 2025

Munich, April 30, 2025
At today's AGM of ATOSS Software SE, the Management Board reported on the growth of the company's business. In the financial year 2024, for the 19th time in succession, the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new records for sales revenues and earnings. This performance once again demonstrates the high level of stability and the success of the company's business model.
At the AGM shareholders endorsed the management's proposals, with all resolutions adopted by a large majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office. The AGM also agreed to the dividend proposal of EUR 2.13 (previous year: EUR 1.69*).
ATOSS Software SE is remaining true to its dividend policy which prioritizes continuity and high participation in the company's success. This has resulted in a cumulative amount of EUR 14.05 per share paid to shareholders since the flotation, including some special dividends. As well as high rates of growth in the ATOSS share price – significantly outperforming comparable indices – the annual dividend payments underline the attractiveness of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software SE. The resulting dividend yield on the basis of the closing price on December 30, 2024 amounts to 1.9 percent (previous year: 1.6 percent).
Against the background of volatile economic conditions, the Management Board is expecting total revenues for the 2025 financial year of around EUR 190 million after the end of the first quarter. Furthermore, taking the expenditures planned for 2025 into account, especially on expanding and growing the sales organization and further development of its cloud-based software solutions, the Group continues to forecast an EBIT margin of at least 31 percent.
Upcoming dates:
