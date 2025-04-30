EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

ATOSS Software SE: Distribution of EUR 2.13 per share decided; growth trajectory maintained in 2025

30.04.2025 / 15:32 CET/CEST

ATOSS Software SE: Distribution of EUR 2.13 per share decided; growth trajectory maintained in 2025 Munich, April 30, 2025 At today's AGM of ATOSS Software SE, the Management Board reported on the growth of the company's business. In the financial year 2024, for the 19th time in succession, the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new records for sales revenues and earnings. This performance once again demonstrates the high level of stability and the success of the company's business model. At the AGM shareholders endorsed the management's proposals, with all resolutions adopted by a large majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office. The AGM also agreed to the dividend proposal of EUR 2.13 (previous year: EUR 1.69*). ATOSS Software SE is remaining true to its dividend policy which prioritizes continuity and high participation in the company's success. This has resulted in a cumulative amount of EUR 14.05 per share paid to shareholders since the flotation, including some special dividends. As well as high rates of growth in the ATOSS share price – significantly outperforming comparable indices – the annual dividend payments underline the attractiveness of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software SE. The resulting dividend yield on the basis of the closing price on December 30, 2024 amounts to 1.9 percent (previous year: 1.6 percent). Against the background of volatile economic conditions, the Management Board is expecting total revenues for the 2025 financial year of around EUR 190 million after the end of the first quarter. Furthermore, taking the expenditures planned for 2025 into account, especially on expanding and growing the sales organization and further development of its cloud-based software solutions, the Group continues to forecast an EBIT margin of at least 31 percent.

* In the interest of comparability, the previous year's figure has been adjusted to reflect the share split carried out in June 2024. Upcoming dates:

July 24, 2025 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

August 11, 2025 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2025 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

November 24, 2025 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. With around 18,300 customers ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: ATOSS Software SE

