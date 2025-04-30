EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Another successful year ended - Annual Report 2024 published

Cologne, 30 April 2024 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) today published its Annual Report 2024. DF Group can once again look back on a successful and very dynamic financial year. The business volume increased to EUR 208.9 million in the financial year 2024 (previous year: EUR 182.1 million) and thus reached the upper end of the 5% to 15% growth forecast specified in the half-year report 2024. Gross profit also increased to EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 8.4 million) and was therefore also at the upper end of the forecast of plus 10% to 15%. Earnings before taxes (EBT) totalled EUR 3.5 million, which - taking into account the investment costs in the Vagabund brewery - was roughly on a par with the previous year (EUR 3.5 million). Excluding the Vagabund Brewery, EBT would have increased by 34% and thus significantly exceeded the forecast (excluding Vagabund) of plus 10% to 20% issued in the 2024 half-year report. Consolidated earnings for the 2024 financial year totalled EUR 1.9 million or EUR 0.16 per share. (previous year: EUR 1.7 million or EUR 0.14 per share). As of 31 December 2024, DF AG's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 28.6 million from cash and cash equivalents as well as EUR 14.8 million from other current assets in the form of an account balance at Saman Bank Frankfurt. As this credit balance was not available for payment transactions without restriction due to the bank's lack of connection to the Target2 system, it could not be recognised as cash under IFRS. 'I am very pleased that we were able to further expand our business activities in the past financial year and achieve a pleasing net profit for the fifth year in a row,' says CEO Dr Behrooz Abdolvand. 'The past financial year was characterised by our first M&A deal - challenging and dynamic - but we once again completed it successfully, thanks in particular to the outstanding work of our employees. The decision to diversify our business area to include M&A transactions was the right one and will contribute significantly to DF Group's success in the future.' The auditors issued an unqualified audit opinion. The Executive Board expects the volume of business to remain virtually unchanged in the current 2025 financial year. At the same time, gross profit is expected to increase by 15% to 25% and earnings before taxes are expected to rise by between 10% and 20%. A dividend of EUR 0.06 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting. The annual report can be viewed from today on our website at About DF Group DF Group is a finance company with the business units Foreign Trade Finance, Proprietary Trading and M&A. The industry focus is on the food, beverages, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. As a specialist in foreign trade financing with a regional focus on the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia, we offer our clients customised product solutions - based on many years of experience, a strong network and comprehensive compliance expertise. M&A activities have also been an integral part of DF Group's business model since 2024. Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG Guido Janzen

