Delay in Audit and Publication of the 2024 Annual Financial Statements

Frankfurt, April 30, 2025 – LIBERO football finance AG (“LIBERO”) announces a delay in the audit and publication of its 2024 annual financial statements.

The delay is primarily due to the cash capital increase resolved at the Company's Annual General Meeting on April 2, 2025, which cannot be implemented until early May 2025. This postponement also affects the timing of the annual financial statements.

Additionally, the legal proceedings related to the Barcelona/Bridgeburg transaction – involving an amount of approximately EUR 15 million and previously reported by the Company – have not yet been fully resolved.

The Executive Board remains confident that a solution can be reached shortly with the - currently very successful - FC Barcelona. LIBERO expects to publish the audited 2024 annual financial statements following the completion of the capital increase and the finalization of negotiations with FC Barcelona, likely by June 30, 2025.

