Delay In Audit And Publication Of The 2024 Annual Financial Statements
|
EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
The delay is primarily due to the cash capital increase resolved at the Company's Annual General Meeting on April 2, 2025, which cannot be implemented until early May 2025. This postponement also affects the timing of the annual financial statements.
Additionally, the legal proceedings related to the Barcelona/Bridgeburg transaction – involving an amount of approximately EUR 15 million and previously reported by the Company – have not yet been fully resolved.
The Executive Board remains confident that a solution can be reached shortly with the - currently very successful - FC Barcelona. LIBERO expects to publish the audited 2024 annual financial statements following the completion of the capital increase and the finalization of negotiations with FC Barcelona, likely by June 30, 2025.
30.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment