Rapido To Hire Through National Career Service Portal

The Ministry of Labour & Employment and Rapido have formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The NCS (National Career Service) Portal is an online platform connecting job seekers, employers, career counselors, and training providers.

NCS portal has integrated with various platforms including My Bharat, eShram, SIDH, and the MEA's eMigrate portal, along with numerous private employment portals.

The MoU outlines several key commitments, including Rapido's agreement to regularly post verified opportunities for driving bike taxis, autos, and cabs on the NCS portal and conduct hiring through this platform.

The partnership will implement API-based integration to ensure real-time job postings and seamless application tracking for users.

There will be a particular emphasis on inclusive hiring practices, especially promoting employment opportunities for youth, women, and individuals seeking flexible work arrangements.

Additionally, the collaboration is expected to support structured onboarding processes, digital empowerment initiatives, and enhanced awareness of worker welfare schemes.

