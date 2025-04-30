US Places India On Priority Watch List Over Intellectual Property Concerns

MENAFN - KNN India)The United States has positioned India alongside China and Russia on a priority watch list of nations that could face potential action due to perceived inadequacies in protecting the intellectual property rights of American companies.

In its latest Special 301 Report, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has maintained India's status on the 'Priority Watch List,' a designation shared with Argentina, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela.

"India remains one of the world's most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of IP," the report stated, highlighting persistent issues that American companies face in the Indian market.

The USTR indicated that countries failing to address these concerns could face appropriate enforcement actions under Section 301 of the Trade Act or through dispute settlement procedures within the World Trade Organisation or other trade agreements.

Section 301 provides the United States with authority to implement various measures against countries engaged in unfair or discriminatory trade practices that burden American commerce, including the imposition of tariffs, investigative trade practices, and potential retaliatory measures.

Patent-related issues were identified as particularly problematic, with concerns centered on potential patent revocations and the procedural and discretionary application of patentability criteria under the Indian Patents Act, affecting companies across multiple sectors.

The report further noted that patent applicants continue to face extended waiting periods for patent grants and excessive reporting requirements.

Stakeholders have expressed ongoing concerns regarding ambiguities in the interpretation of the Indian Patents Act.

Among other concerns, the report identified India alongside China and Turkey as source countries for counterfeit goods entering global markets.

