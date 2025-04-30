Hindustan Zinc Named India's Largest Integrated Silver Manufacturer

MENAFN - KNN India)Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, has been recognised as India's largest integrated silver manufacturer for 2024 at the 3rd India Silver Conference 2025.

The event, held in Udaipur, highlights the company's emergence as a global leader in silver production, ranking among the top five silver producers worldwide.

The accolade comes amid soaring global demand for silver, driven by its critical role in industries such as solar energy, electronics, electric mobility, and healthcare.

At the conference, Hindustan Zinc showcased 99.99 per cent purity silver bars of 30 kg and 1 kg, certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), alongside galena ore from its Sindesar Khurd Mine-one of the world's top five silver-producing mines.

CEO Arun Misra expressed pride in the company's achievements, stating,“With silver prices reaching historic highs, the metal is becoming essential to the clean energy transition. Our silver is refined at the Pantnagar facility using 100 per cent renewable energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainable practices.”

Since its acquisition by Vedanta following the Indian government's disinvestment in 2002, Hindustan Zinc has increased silver production twentyfold.

Previously reliant on imports, India now benefits from domestic silver production that is exported to over 40 countries. The company also commands 77 per cent of India's primary zinc market.

Its Pantnagar plant is accredited under LBMA's Responsible Silver Guidance, ensuring ethical sourcing and production.

Hindustan Zinc has also introduced EcoZen, a zinc brand produced entirely with renewable energy, and was named the World's Most Sustainable Metals and Mining Company by S&P Global in 2024.

The company aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. Hindustan Zinc continues to drive innovation and sustainability in India's metal and mining sector.

(KNN Bureau)