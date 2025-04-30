Transforming Education In Rural Gujarat: Mahindra Susten, In Partnership With Ennoble, Inaugurates Three Revitalized Schools In Modasa, Gujarat

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Modasa, Gujarat, India In a significant stride towards improving the educational landscape in rural Gujarat, three government primary schools-Nadhari Adivasi Primary School, Vaniyawada Primary School No.1, and Modarsumba Kampa School-have been revitalized and inaugurated under Mahindra Susten's Gyandeep program, implemented by Ennoble Social Innovation Foundation.

Mahindra Susten, in Partnership with Ennoble Inaugurates 3 Revitalized Schools in Modasa

Together, these schools serve over 200 students from classes 1 to 8, with 92 girls, representing 46% of the total student population. This initiative not only underscores a commitment to shaping future-ready schools in underserved communities but also highlights the importance of advancing girls' education in these rural areas.

Located near Mahindra Susten's 280 MWp solar power project in Modasa district, Gujarat, the schools were transformed as part of a targeted community engagement initiative, aiming to strengthen infrastructure and uplift local education.

The three schools underwent extensive transformation tailored to their unique needs, resulting in safe, hygienic, and engaging learning environments. Interventions included complete classroom and school makeovers, repair and renovation of key structures, provision of clean drinking water, and upgraded toilets for both boys and girls. Notably, critical safety concerns were addressed-from cracked walls to unstable roofing-transforming each into a secure and welcoming space for learning. The creation of dedicated drinking water troughs and modernized sanitation blocks now ensures essential hygiene and well-being for students across all schools.

Reflecting on the partnership's impact, Chirag Bhandari, CEO of Ennoble , remarked,“Mahindra Susten was our very first partner-with whom we not only dreamt of transforming education in rural India but also believed deeply in the potential of what we could achieve together. From our initial collaboration in Rajasthan to this second cluster in Gujarat, Mahindra Susten has consistently demonstrated a long-term commitment to community-centred change. It's not just about upgrading school infrastructure-it's about reimagining what learning environments can look like for every child, no matter where they live. Together, we look forward to scaling this model and inspiring a movement where more organizations come forward to invest in the future of rural education.”

Mahindra Susten CSR team added:“Our collaboration with Ennoble has been a journey of shared values and objectives. Having previously developed clusters in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and now in Gujarat, we've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of aligning corporate responsibility with community needs. These initiatives resonate deeply with our mission to foster sustainable development and empower future generations.”

Mahindra Susten's CSR program Gyandeep has already impacted over 25,000 children nationwide by enhancing educational infrastructure in 12 schools and establishing two state-of-the-art STEAM labs in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and enabling access to innovation-driven learning in rural areas. This latest initiative in Modasa aligns with the organization's guiding principle-“Giving more than we take”-and reflects their long-term vision of community upliftment through inclusive education and to“ Rise for a more Equal World ”.

About Ennoble Social Innovation Foundation

Founded in 2019, Ennoble Social Innovation Foundation is a registered Section 8 not-for-profit organization committed to uplifting rural education by transforming government and community schools into highly effective and 'lovable' institutions. Ennoble develops innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions that drive measurable impact.