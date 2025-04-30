ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) Is 'One To Watch'



ONAR is scaling a diversified, AI-driven marketing network addressing multiple high-growth industry verticals.

The company is actively pursuing an acquisition-driven expansion strategy to grow its marketing agency network.

ONAR Labs provides a proprietary technology pipeline, offering additional revenue streams beyond traditional marketing services.

A strong leadership team with proven track records in business growth, financial management, and technology commercialization positions the company for long-term success. ONAR's focus on middle-market and growth-stage clients aligns with sectors expected to see a sustained rise in marketing spend over the next decade.

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network focused on delivering integrated, AI-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth for its clients. Through an agile agency network specializing in performance marketing, full-service healthcare marketing, experiential marketing, and technology incubation, ONAR provides best-in-class services to a growing roster of clients worldwide.

Built on a foundation of innovation and operational excellence, ONAR's vision is to redefine marketing services by leading with technological advancement. With employees across five continents, the company is aggressively expanding its team to support both organic growth and an active acquisition...

