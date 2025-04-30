Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Committed To Advancing Cancer Care With Innovative Rtnova Platform Research



Cancer statistics underscore the urgency of ongoing cancer research and the need for more effective cancer treatments.

Calidi Biotherapeutics has announced preclinical results for its RTNova platform, a breakthrough in the delivery of transient gene therapy payloads to targeted tumors. The trials show an ability to deliver therapeutic payloads with precision while simultaneously attacking tumors.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases worldwide. Globally, the World Health Organization reports that the number of deaths will surpass 9.7 million in 2024, with a projected 20 million new cancer cases diagnosed; WHO also noted that it anticipates the cancer burden increasing an estimated 77% by 2050 ( ). These numbers underscore the urgency of ongoing cancer research and the need for more effective cancer treatments.

This is where cutting-edge innovations, such as those pioneered by Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , come into play. Calidi Biotherapeutics recently announced promising preclinical results for its RTNova platform, a breakthrough in the delivery of transient gene therapy payloads to...

