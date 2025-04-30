403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sidra Medicine, LA Children's Hospital Team Up To Enhance Mena Pediatric Cardiac Care
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), marking the beginning of a new collaboration between the two leading pediatric healthcare institutions.
The partnership will develop a comprehensive and collaborative patient care, education, and clinical research program between Sidra Medicine's Heart Center and CHLA; aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange and access to complex pediatric cardiac care across the Mena region.
Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, Chief Executive Officer of Sidra Medicine, said: "Sidra Medicine is proud to be part of an international collaboration with Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which represents a bold step toward redefining how institutions work together across borders. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are strengthening a culture of innovation, knowledge exchange, and a shared vision for the future of pediatric care."
Lara Khouri, President and Chief Operating Officer of CHLA said: "Each year, CHLA provides care and treatments for children from all 50 US states and more than 90 countries worldwide. Our mission is to create hope and build healthier futures for children everywhere, and this collaboration will enable CHLA to extend its scientific and clinical expertise to Sidra Medicine, covering areas of mutual interest and growth. We look forward to working jointly with the Sidra Medicine teams to advance medical services, leading-edge research, and exceptional patient care."
As part of the patient care program, both institutions will coordinate the transfer and treatment of pediatric patients with highly complex cardiac conditions. Children in Qatar who require advanced surgical interventions not available locally will be referred to CHLA, while patients from the Mena region who receive surgery at CHLA will have the option to continue their post-operative and long-term care at Sidra Medicine. In addition to advancing pediatric heart care, the collaboration will also explore opportunities for future partnerships across other specialties and sub-specialties, including neurology and oncology.
Dr. Hesham Al Saloos, Division Chief of Cardiology, Heart Center at Sidra Medicine, said: "This collaboration brings together two leading centers with world-class cardiac services that share a commitment to advancing pediatric cardiology. Our partnership with CHLA will open new avenues of care and cure, for some of the rarest and most challenging heart conditions in children. By streamlining our clinical care pathways and exchanging expertise, we will ensure that more patients can benefit from world-class cardiac treatment closer to home."
The agreement will facilitate knowledge sharing of expertise through joint training programs, fellowships, and collaborative research efforts focused on pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery. It will support the professional growth of participants and help build a more diverse, well-rounded, and culturally aware medical community committed to improving pediatric healthcare.
Sidra Medicine's Heart Center offers comprehensive care for congenital and acquired heart conditions, supported by a world-class team and cutting-edge facilities. It delivers preventative, medical, and surgical treatments through a collaborative, one-stop care model.
The partnership will develop a comprehensive and collaborative patient care, education, and clinical research program between Sidra Medicine's Heart Center and CHLA; aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange and access to complex pediatric cardiac care across the Mena region.
Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, Chief Executive Officer of Sidra Medicine, said: "Sidra Medicine is proud to be part of an international collaboration with Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which represents a bold step toward redefining how institutions work together across borders. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are strengthening a culture of innovation, knowledge exchange, and a shared vision for the future of pediatric care."
Lara Khouri, President and Chief Operating Officer of CHLA said: "Each year, CHLA provides care and treatments for children from all 50 US states and more than 90 countries worldwide. Our mission is to create hope and build healthier futures for children everywhere, and this collaboration will enable CHLA to extend its scientific and clinical expertise to Sidra Medicine, covering areas of mutual interest and growth. We look forward to working jointly with the Sidra Medicine teams to advance medical services, leading-edge research, and exceptional patient care."
As part of the patient care program, both institutions will coordinate the transfer and treatment of pediatric patients with highly complex cardiac conditions. Children in Qatar who require advanced surgical interventions not available locally will be referred to CHLA, while patients from the Mena region who receive surgery at CHLA will have the option to continue their post-operative and long-term care at Sidra Medicine. In addition to advancing pediatric heart care, the collaboration will also explore opportunities for future partnerships across other specialties and sub-specialties, including neurology and oncology.
Dr. Hesham Al Saloos, Division Chief of Cardiology, Heart Center at Sidra Medicine, said: "This collaboration brings together two leading centers with world-class cardiac services that share a commitment to advancing pediatric cardiology. Our partnership with CHLA will open new avenues of care and cure, for some of the rarest and most challenging heart conditions in children. By streamlining our clinical care pathways and exchanging expertise, we will ensure that more patients can benefit from world-class cardiac treatment closer to home."
The agreement will facilitate knowledge sharing of expertise through joint training programs, fellowships, and collaborative research efforts focused on pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery. It will support the professional growth of participants and help build a more diverse, well-rounded, and culturally aware medical community committed to improving pediatric healthcare.
Sidra Medicine's Heart Center offers comprehensive care for congenital and acquired heart conditions, supported by a world-class team and cutting-edge facilities. It delivers preventative, medical, and surgical treatments through a collaborative, one-stop care model.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment