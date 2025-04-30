403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Expresses Concern Over India-Pakistan Escalation, Calls For Self Restraint
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its deep concern over the escalation between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, calling on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, prevail the voice of wisdom, respect the principles of good neighborliness, and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on Wednesday affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, based on its firm belief that dialogue remains the best option for addressing regional and international crises and conflicts.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on Wednesday affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, based on its firm belief that dialogue remains the best option for addressing regional and international crises and conflicts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment