Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of France
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Wednesday morning at his Amiri Diwan office with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar, Jean-Baptiste Faivre, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
HH the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to the Ambassador of France in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between Qatar and France, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.
For his part, the French Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
