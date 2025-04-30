Whirlpool Foundation And The Washing Machine Project Win Best Employee Engagement Initiative At The 2025 Engage For Good Halo Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) Whirlpool Foundation and The Washing Machine Project's winning employee engagement program exposed Whirlpool Corp. employees to the global washing divide and created an opportunity to help address it. Sixty percent of the world's population relies on washing clothes by hand, largely due to lack of access to reliable electricity and water. This unpaid labor disproportionately impacts women and girls. In 2024, Whirlpool Corp. employees participated in“Washout” events, hand washing clothes and helping them understand how the majority of the global population does laundry. Employees also volunteered to assemble manual washing machines for The Washing Machine Project.

“We are so humbled and grateful to receive this Halo Award,” said Rosa Skinner, senior manager of global CSR and community relations for Whirlpool Corporation.“I'd like to thank Whirlpool Foundation for supporting this work and our employees who generously volunteered their time and talents on this initiative,” said Skinner.“Together, we hope to reclaim time and improve the lives of women and girls worldwide and open up new opportunities for them.”

Whirlpool Foundation formally announced its support of The Washing Machine Project in April 2024. In the past year, hundreds of employees engaged in“Washout” experiences in global offices, and more than 300 employees assembled 375 manual washing machines, which were distributed to underserved communities in India, Mexico, Republic of Congo and Ghana.

“This unique engagement program helps Whirlpool employees better understand the daily challenges of those who hand wash clothes,” said Navjot Sawhney, founder of The Washing Machine Project.“We exist to alleviate the burden of hand washing clothes, which can be life-changing. With the support of Whirlpool Foundation and Whirlpool volunteers, we were able to build more manual washing machines to impact more lives.”

The Halo Awards are considered the highest honor of recognition for outstanding corporate and nonprofit partnerships in categories including employee engagement, mental health, education, DEI, and service. Engage for Good is a leading organization that empowers corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial partnerships. Additional nominees at this year's 23rd annual awards included Mercedes-Benz USA, Edward Jones and Rare Beauty. You can find more information about the Halo Awards at .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .

View original content here.