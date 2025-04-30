Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend
DALLAS, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J ) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.32 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2025.
About Jacobs
At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of almost 45,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs and connect with Jacobs on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .
For additional information contact:
Investors:
Bert Subin
[email protected]
Media:
Louise White, 469.724.0810
[email protected]
