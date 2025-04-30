Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Acts As Mandated Lead Arranger, Issuing Lender, Syndication Agent, Sustainability Coordinator, Administrative Agent, And Collateral Agent For A $2.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility In Favor Of Invenergy

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has successfully closed $2.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility in favor of Invenergy Renewables Operating I LLC (Invenergy). The financing upsizes the existing $1.5 billion facility of Invenergy with the support of existing lenders alongside more than a dozen new lenders joining the syndicate. The facility will support Invenergy's growing project development pipeline of large-scale clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas. Natixis CIB acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Issuing Lender, Syndication Agent, Sustainability Coordinator, Administrative Agent, and Collateral Agent. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as counsel to Invenergy and Steptoe LLP acted as counsel to the lenders.

Invenergy is accelerating cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. Having developed more than 200 projects and 33 gigawatts of electric generation, Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, build, own, and operate large-scale clean energy generation, transmission, manufacturing and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

"The upsized $2.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility reflects the confidence of the finance community in Invenergy's proven execution capabilities and business model," said Meghan Schultz, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Invenergy. "As energy demand increases dramatically, this expanded financing provides flexibility to grow our business and to meet our customers' evolving needs. We're grateful to the team at Natixis and each of the banks for their partnership as we build an energy grid fit for the future."

This Revolving Credit Facility is firmly aligned with Natixis CIB's goals to support clean energy business growth and reinforces Natixis CIB's regional and sector expertise and leadership.

"We are excited to announce the successful collaboration with the Invenergy team on this landmark transaction. This significant achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to supporting Invenergy's expanding project development pipeline, which is dedicated to large-scale clean energy generation and storage facilities across the Americas. This partnership represents a crucial advancement in our efforts to promote clean energy solutions and underscores our collective dedication to driving innovation within the energy sector," said Arnaud Stevens, Managing Director, Head of Global Trade, Americas at Natixis CIB.

"The successful refinancing and expansion of the corporate facility will help advance Invenergy's goal to expand clean power generation in the U.S. and deliver best-in-class energy assets. Natixis CIB is proud to collaborate with Invenergy's excellent team and a strong bank group to achieve this milestone, highlighting its commitment to supporting top-tier clean energy platforms," said Yash Anand, Managing Director, and Head of Energy Transition & Natural Resources, Americas at Natixis CIB.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

Press contact:

Tara Flanagan, Prosek Partners

Tel: +1 646 818 9022

[email protected]

href="" rel="nofollow" natixi







Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at .

SOURCE Natixis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED