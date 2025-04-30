Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Personalized Urn (OCM-1698)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and personalized urn to help keep the memory of a deceased loved one alive," said an inventor, from Laguna Hills, Calif., "so I invented the FACIAL URNS. My design can be displayed throughout a home as a special remembrance to aid in easing the loss experienced by loved ones."

The patent-pending invention provides a personalized way to store the ashes of a cremated loved one. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional urns and receptacles. As a result, it offers a unique likeness of the departed loved one, which could provide added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a custom design that is easy to display so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1698, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

