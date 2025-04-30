Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability Of The 2024 Universal Registration Document Including The 2024 Annual Financial Report
| Investor and shareholder relations contact
MBWS Group
Emilie Drexler
Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21
| Press contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez - Laurent Poinsot
Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.
Attachment
PR MBWS URD 2024
