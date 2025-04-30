Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability Of The 2024 Universal Registration Document Including The 2024 Annual Financial Report

Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

including the 2024 Annual Financial Report

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces that it has filed its Universal Registration Document for the year 2024 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 30 April 2025.

This document includes, in particular, the following items:

- the 2024 annual financial report,

- the Board of Directors report on corporate governance, and

- the auditors' reports relating thereto.

The Universal Registration Document is made available under the conditions stipulated by the prevailing regulations. It can be consulted on the MBWS website ( under the heading "Regulatory Information" as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ().

It is also available at the Company's head office :

10-12 avenue du Général de Gaulle - 94220 CHARENTON-LE-PONT.