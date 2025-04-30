Ross Ulbricht, Pardoned By Trump, To Speak At Freedomfest 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Skousen ,“America's Economist” and founder of FreedomFest, is thrilled to announce that Ross Ulbricht, the most controversial libertarian in the world, will be joining this year's event as a keynote speaker. The historic speech will take place at FreedomFest 2025 at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California, from June 11 to 14.

Who is Ross Ulbricht?

Ulbricht is best known for founding and operating the Silk Road, an online marketplace on the“dark web” from 2011 to 2013. The platform allowed individuals to buy and sell anonymously using Bitcoin, leading to widespread illegal activity, particularly drug dealing. Ulbricht was arrested, tried, and convicted of criminal drug dealing and money laundering.

“I wanted to empower people to make choices in their lives and have privacy and anonymity,” Ulbricht said during his sentencing in May 2015.

The Outrageous Sentence

While Ulbricht's actions were controversial, the punishment he received sparked national outrage. A federal judge sentenced Ulbricht to double life in prison, plus 40 years without the possibility of parole. Many viewed this as an extreme violation of the Eighth Amendment's protection against“cruel and unusual punishment.”

"I don't condone what Ross did, but the punishment should fit the crime," Skousen said. Congressman Thomas Massie described the sentence as "probably the biggest violation of the 8th amendment of the Constitution ever."

Following the sentence, Ulbricht's mother, Lyn Ulbricht, led a tireless campaign to free her son, speaking at FreedomFest and Libertarian Party conventions across the country.

A Historic Pardon

After serving 10 years in prison, Ulbricht finally received a historic pardon from President Donald Trump, who called the sentence“ridiculous.”

Despite the physical and mental toll of spending a decade behind bars, Ulbricht is now ready to speak publicly about his ordeal. He has chosen FreedomFest 2025 to address a libertarian audience for the first time in person.

FreedomFest 2025: A Must-Attend Event

Skousen shared,“This is truly a game-changer for FreedomFest. We've secured one of the most shocking and significant libertarian speakers in recent history. We're excited to hear from Ross, and his mother, Lyn, who has been a fierce advocate throughout this journey.”

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear Ulbricht's story firsthand and meet both him and Lyn Ulbricht at this year's event.

About FreedomFest:

FreedomFest is the world's largest gathering of free-market thinkers, entrepreneurs, and libertarians. This year's conference will feature top speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees will be inspired and motivated to continue advocating for freedom, liberty, and the power of individual choice.

