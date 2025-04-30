Qatar, Russia Discuss Enhancing Tax Cooperation, Digital Expertise Exchange

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Tax Authority (GTA) held a virtual meeting with the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation as part of joint efforts to strengthen technical cooperation and exchange expertise in modern tax policies and procedures.



The meeting was co-chaired by the President of GTA, HE Khalifa bin Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari and the Commissioner of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, HE Daniil Egorov.



The two sides discussed ways to expand coordination, particularly in implementing modern digital technologies in tax administration, emphasizing the importance of sharing experiences in tax compliance and adopting international standards to support service development and keep pace with digital transformation.



The meeting also featured a review of innovative Russian digital models and explored how they could support the development of Qatar's digital tax systems.



In addition, both sides affirmed that this collaboration contributes to enhancing the efficiency of tax operations and promoting transparency, while also supporting the broader economic goals of both countries through improved business environments and more effective revenue collection.



This meeting falls within a strategic framework aimed at strengthening international cooperation, exploring knowledge transfer opportunities, and adopting advanced technological solutions aligned with sustainable development goals and the shared vision of building modern and integrated tax systems.